SCHUETTE COLUMN: The Hop Boom in Sauk County

Much of the prosperity in Sauk County and Reedsburg of the 1860s is owed to the “Hop Boom” which occurred at the time. It was not uncommon to see a farmer come into a store and toss a one-thousand-dollar bill on the counter and ask for change. But how did Central Wisconsin, and Sauk County in particular, become known as the Great Hop Center of the West?

Jesse Cottington, who lived three miles north of Reedsburg, introduced hop roots into the area in 1852. He emigrated to Sauk County from England where he had grown up among the hop gardens near London. Cottington brought the hop roots from Milwaukee by team and wagon and harvested his ﬁrst crop in 1853. They turned out to be a better quality than hops being produced in Europe or New York, then the major hop centers of the world.

Soon Cottington’s neighbors noted his ﬁnancial success, and they too gave up the traditional crops and planted their ﬁelds with the brewer’s root.

