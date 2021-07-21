SCHUETTE COLUMN: Water fights in Reedsburg

The grove is located off Highway 154, onto Eli Valley Road, and then a turn down a dirt path that ended near a wooded area. Cars were parked in a newly mown hayfield, and then it was a short walk through a gate into the grove. In an interview several years ago, LaVern Peper recalled that, “All the roads were gravel at the time, and there was dust flying from one end of the valley to the other, with all the cars coming and going.” He said that at one time there were around 3,000 people who attended these doings.

One event which always drew the most enthusiastic crowds was the traditional water fight. Toward evening, the fire department brought out its pumper, placed siphons into a small nearby creek—which was dammed up for the day—and the fun would begin. Volunteer “fighters” faced each other, with two men on each team. In the early days, they were dressed in heavy clothing, gloves, boots, and a leather jacket, if they had one. Later, contestants consisted of firefighters dressed in their traditional firefighting gear of rubber or Kevlar. One team member held the hose and faced away from the opposing team. In front of him stood his partner, also holding the hose, but he faced the opposing team to help keep the stream of water on target. He took the brunt of the assault. The teams stood about 75-feet apart and directed a 70-psi blast of water in the direction of opposing team members. As the match began, the nozzle men would direct their stream into the air, with the streams crossing midway between the teams. At the sound of a whistle, the contestants would take aim, and the contest would begin. The team that maintained contact during each two-minute round, hitting their opponents the longest, won, and the winners would move on to the next match. The last two teams standing would participate in a final match, winners take all.