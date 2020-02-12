SCHUETTE COLUMN: Why are some barns round?

The construction of round barns in America date to the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Some of the first round barns in Sauk County were also constructed between 1880 and 1920. Round barns weren’t always round, however. They could be octagonal, polygonal, or circular in design. Some dairy barns had eight, 12, or 16 sides.
Agricultural colleges, such as the Agricultural College of Illinois, began pushing this design in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin because it was more efficient than the traditional square or rectangular structures. A round building has a greater volume-to-surface ratio. In other words, they could enclose a greater space with less lumber, which also made them cheaper to construct. Students at the college determined that “The rectangular form requires 22% more wall and foundation to enclose the same space; and that the cost of material is from 34-45% more for the rectangular building.”
Another advantage was that farmers didn’t have to dodge the supporting pillars which were present in traditional barns. Hay and grain could be stored in the center of the barn or in the mow above, making it easier to feed the cows which were stalled in wedge-shaped pens around a central hub. Some of these barns also supported a silo at the center.
These barns were also more structurally sound, according to some, and could withstand wind and storms better than the traditional rectangular enclosures. Others claimed that they were warmer in the winter and cooler in summer.
Round barns were also easier to build. “The interior layout of round barns was promoted as more efficient, since farmers could work in a continuous direction. In the days before mechanization, labor-saving features were a big selling point,” wrote Michael J. Auer in his publication, “The Preservation of Historic Barns.”
However, these types of dairy barns never really caught on with the average Midwestern farmers. Their primary claim had been efficiency, but with rural electrification in the 1920s, and more efficient and modern machinery, the need to construct these types of structures had faded.
There are still 11 polygonal barns located in Sauk County, according to a 2019, “Wisconsin Round Barns List,” compiled by Dale Travis, out of a total of at least 18 which once stood in the area.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.