SCHUETTE COLUMN: Why are some barns round?

The construction of round barns in America date to the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Some of the first round barns in Sauk County were also constructed between 1880 and 1920. Round barns weren’t always round, however. They could be octagonal, polygonal, or circular in design. Some dairy barns had eight, 12, or 16 sides.

Agricultural colleges, such as the Agricultural College of Illinois, began pushing this design in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin because it was more efficient than the traditional square or rectangular structures. A round building has a greater volume-to-surface ratio. In other words, they could enclose a greater space with less lumber, which also made them cheaper to construct. Students at the college determined that “The rectangular form requires 22% more wall and foundation to enclose the same space; and that the cost of material is from 34-45% more for the rectangular building.”

Another advantage was that farmers didn’t have to dodge the supporting pillars which were present in traditional barns. Hay and grain could be stored in the center of the barn or in the mow above, making it easier to feed the cows which were stalled in wedge-shaped pens around a central hub. Some of these barns also supported a silo at the center.

