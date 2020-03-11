SCHUETTE COLUMN: Windmills of Sauk County

As one drives the highways and byways of Sauk County today, periodically the sight of a windmill can be seen on the horizon. Today, these denizens of the sky, are connected to electrical generators which supplement power for homes and the grid.

However, in the mid-19th and early 20th centuries, wind power was mechanically harnessed to turn the fan blades of windmills to pump water from deep wells on America’s dairy farms.

The use of windmills was brought to America by European immigrants and first used on the Great Plains to pump water for cattle and irrigation. These early windmills used redwood towers and blades combined with cast iron and steel mechanical parts, to pump water into wooden tanks. Railroads also used these mills to provide water for the engines as they wound their way across the country.

Eventually, this method of pumping water, became a fixture throughout rural America. In time, steel towers and blades supplanted the wooden construction of the past. According to an article in the journal “Wind Energy,” more than one million such windmills had been erected across the United States starting in the mid-19th century.

