SCHUETTE COLUMN: Windmills of Sauk County

As one drives the highways and byways of Sauk County today, periodically the sight of a windmill can be seen on the horizon. Today, these denizens of the sky, are connected to electrical generators which supplement power for homes and the grid.
However, in the mid-19th and early 20th centuries, wind power was mechanically harnessed to turn the fan blades of windmills to pump water from deep wells on America’s dairy farms.
The use of windmills was brought to America by European immigrants and first used on the Great Plains to pump water for cattle and irrigation. These early windmills used redwood towers and blades combined with cast iron and steel mechanical parts, to pump water into wooden tanks. Railroads also used these mills to provide water for the engines as they wound their way across the country.
Eventually, this method of pumping water, became a fixture throughout rural America. In time, steel towers and blades supplanted the wooden construction of the past. According to an article in the journal “Wind Energy,” more than one million such windmills had been erected across the United States starting in the mid-19th century.
In “A Field Guide to American Windmills,” the historian T. Lindsey Baker writes that “the first commercially successful self-governing [or self-regulating] American windmill was developed in New England in the mid-1850s, by a salesman named John Burnham and a machinist named Daniel Halladay. Unlike more traditional European-style windmills, The Halladay Windmill Company’s product was nimble; it could swivel to face the changing wind and angle its blades to adjust speed and avoid cracking in powerful gusts.”
The wind pumps used a submerged underground cylinder which had a piston inside. As the plunger rose and fell, water entered the cylinder on the downward motion, a cowhide leather valve closed, and when the plunger rose, another valve opened which forced the water up a pipe to the surface.
The Aermotor company of Chicago, was considered the Cadillac of windmills. They eventually moved to Texas, and are the only company still producing water pump mills.
These ubiquitous wind-generated pumps persisted until after World War I and through the Great Depression, when rural electrification invaded the country and electric motors took over the task of pumping water. Gasoline engines were also in use at the time to supplant the wind power.
The towers of many old-time windmills may still be seen in rural Sauk County, having been converted to support TV antennas.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.