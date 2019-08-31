Lions donate $500 for Celebration of Freedom

The Portage Lions Club donated $500 to Angie Chappell of the American Legion for Celebration of Freedom on Aug. 21. Pictured are Nancy Schaper, Jerry Thompson, Kristi Radant and Chappell.

 PORTAGE LIONS CLUB/Contributed
