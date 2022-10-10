Lodi (7-1) at Lake Mills (5-3)

The Blue Devils rebounded from their first loss of the season last week in emphatic fashion steamrolling New Glarus/Monticello 42-7. Lodi scored all of its points before the break and kept its, albeit slim, Capitol Conference title hopes alive. They'll get a big test this week facing a desperate Lake Mills team needing a win to clinch a playoff spot. After edging out a 49-39 win over Beloit Turner, the L-Cats are .500 in league play and boast a potent, well-balanced offensive attack that has averaged 36.8 points per game and combined for over 3,300 yards and 37 touchdowns of total offense.