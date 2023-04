Another intriguing nonconference game is on tap between Lodi of the Capitol Conference and Baraboo of the Badger West. Lodi, after a loss to Marian Central Catholic of Illinois, bounced back with a 14-0 victory over Wautoma/Wild Rose as Gianna Burke and Lea Traeder each scored three goals. Baraboo also rebounded from an opening conference loss to Madison Edgewood, blanking Mauston 4-0. Baraboo’s Caitlyn Frank had two goals and two assists against Mauston.