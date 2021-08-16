Lodi Blue Devils

Coach: Dave Puls, 18th season (144-42)

Last season: Motivated from missing the playoffs in 2019, the Blue Devils rattled off an unbeaten season this past spring going 6-0. Highlights included a thrilling 17-14 win over rival Columbus on April 23, and a 40-6 romp over Kewaunee on May 1 to put an exclamation point on the perfect season.

He's going to be missed: Quinn Faust. Now at UW-Eau Claire, Faust did it all for the Blue Devils this past spring, garnering two-way second-team all-conference honors at quarterback and defensive back. Faust tallied more than 1,000 total yards of offense and 15 touchdowns while adding two interceptions and three passes defended.

He's back: Not so much as he, but they, in the form of senior offensive/defensive linemen Mitchell Lane and Wyatt Ripp. The hogmollies up front, both standing over 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, each earned first-team All-RVC Small honors and were All-Region picks, as well as an honorable mention All-State honor for Lane.