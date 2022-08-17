Coach: Dave Puls, 19th season, 151-45.

Last season: 7-3, 5-2 Capitol Conference, lost 29-20 to Kewaskum in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Blue Devils’ lost leading rusher Jaylen Montgomery. Last season Montgomery ran for 1,056 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 attempts. He finished third in the Capitol Conference in yards and second in rushing touchdowns. Preston Nichols, the Blue Devils’ leading receiver and first-team all-conference punter, is also gone along with playmakers Alex Rashid and Erik Lincoln. Lincoln led the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2021. He was also a ball hawk on defense for the Blue Devils, as he totaled three interceptions and 26 total tackles. Rashid, like Lincoln, was a force on defense. The first-team all-conference linebacker led the team in total tackles (82) along with 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Returning: All-conference honorable mention quarterback Keegan Fleischman is back for his senior season. In his first year starting last fall, he threw for 878 yards and nine touchdowns, while tossing seven interceptions as he was 81 of 157 (51.6%) on attempts. He was the teams’ second-leading rusher, scampering for 582 yards and seven touchdowns. Mason Lane returns as a backup quarterback. The junior only attempted one pass that went for a 13-yard touchdown. He should make an impact as one of the Blue Devils’ top defensive backs. He recorded two interceptions and had a fumble recovery last season. Another talent on defense returns in Kylar Clemens (above). Clemens had two picks, a forced fumble and two sacks in 2021. Clemens, along with Fleischman, are the top-two returning rushers.

Outlook: With a large pool of talent leaving due to graduation, the Blue Devils may turn to Fleischman to facilitate the offense. The senior is more than capable, the question is who will be his targets this season? Junior Jayce Kolinski may see an uptick in targets. He had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in four games last season. The Blue Devils have a plethora of young receivers, none with a varsity reception, so it’ll be compelling to see which rookie receiver breaks out as Fleischman’s top target. With both top running backs returning, the Blue Devils should have consistency on the ground as they look for their first playoff win since a first-round win against Lake Mills in 2018.