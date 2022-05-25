Lowell Memorial Day program announced

The Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9392 will conduct Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 30. The annual Memorial Day event will begin at the Catholic Cemetery located on South River Street (Hwy G) in Lowell at 7:45 a.m.

After a brief ceremony, the parade will assemble and march to the bridge in Lowell for a short ceremony to honor all veterans lost at sea. The parade will then continue to South Street to the VFW Veterans Memorial Park where the Memorial Day program will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The speaker for the program will be Colonel Todd M. Nehls, Wisconsin Army National Guard, retired.

The public is invited to attend and all veterans are invited to participate. Cars or military vehicles will be available to ride in for veterans unable to march. Veterans who need a ride should assemble at the Lowell VFW at 7:15 a.m.

The Dodgeland School Band will take part in the parade and program, as well as the area scout troops and 4-H groups. Grade school students from the Lowell-Reeseville area are invited to march and are asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of the deceased veterans. A flag and treat will be given to the children who march in Lowell.

A special highlight of the parade in Lowell will be 15 antique and modern military vehicles and several trucks painted in patriotic themes as well as fire and EMS vehicles. Other patriotic parade entries are invited.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the VFW Veteran’s Memorial Building, 300 South Street in Lowell at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, call Chet Caine at 920-927-3847 or 920-210-1849.

In addition to the Memorial Day ceremonies and with weather permitting, commencing at 5:00 a.m. the Lowell VFW will be firing, playing taps and offering a prayer for the deceased veterans at the following rural cemeteries:

St. Isadore’s on Hwy. J

Zion Lutheran on Caughlin Road

Holy Assumption on Hwy. M

East Lowell Methodist on Hwy. 16

Lowell Village Cemetery

Grove Prairie on North Maiden Lane Road

O’Keeg at Danville

St. Columbkille on Hwy. TT

Evangelical and Reformed on Hwy. I

Trinity Lutheran on Hwy. I

Reeseville Village Cemetery

St. John’s Catholic