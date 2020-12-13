DEC. 15 | KOHL CENTER

COACH’S CORNER

Porter Moser went 162-136 in his first nine seasons with the Ramblers. Loyola-Chicago has won 20 games in each of the past three seasons, including a stunning run to the 2018 Final Four as a No. 11 seed. The Ramblers knocked off Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State during that run before falling to Michigan in a national semifinal. Loyola won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title that season and the next.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Cameron Krutwig (above), a 6-9 center, led the Ramblers with 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. He started 100 of the 104 games he appeared in during his first three seasons at Loyola and has averaged double figures in points in each campaign. Krutwig scored 10.5 points as a freshman on the Final Four team.

SCOUTING REPORT

Loyola returns its top six scorers from a team that went 21-11 overall and finished second in the MWC with a 13-5 record. Other key returnees besides Krutwig include senior guard Tate Hall (12.7 ppg), senior guard Keith Clemons (10.4), sophomore guard Marquise Kennedy (9.2), senior guard Lucas Williamson (9.0) and senior forward Aher Uguak (5.7) … The Ramblers shot 55.3% on 2-point field goals last season, which ranked ninth nationally.