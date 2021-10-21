Luna
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
A Baraboo man faces 25 years in prison after allegedly neglecting his ill father for months until his death in February 2020.
A former Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court after authorities say he admitted to shooting another man to death during …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A Chicago man was charged with felony arson Wednesday after being caught on security footage obtaining gasoline to set a former girlfriend’s c…
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …