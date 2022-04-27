Luxury townhomes project approved in Baraboo

Developers already constructing luxury housing in Baraboo have been granted approval to build more within the city.

Baraboo City Council members agreed unanimously Tuesday to enter into an agreement with 3 Amigos Property Management LLC, of La Crosse, to build 29 luxury town houses along Lake Street.

The three buildings, dubbed Devil’s Lake Townhomes LLC, will be constructed along a parcel of land currently owned by the city along Lake Street and north of Gall Road abutting the Baraboo Country Club golf course.

The city entered into a pre-development agreement with the developer in November and recently came to a development agreement which allows for 3 Amigos to build the townhomes with conditions in order to secure ownership of the 8.4-acre parcel.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the project, which is not happening within a tax increment finance district, is beneficial to the city.

“In this particular project, we’re basically dedicating land,” Bradley said. “There’s no tax incentive or infrastructure which needs to be put in on the city’s part.”

The structure will be three buildings with two identical to each other and a central building with a slightly different shape. Bradley said the rental units will have three bedrooms and an attached garage. Bradley said the developers plan to rent the homes, but could shift to selling the units if there is interest in the future.

Work is slated to begin in June or July and be completed by the end of August 2023, though Bradley said construction delays could change the timeline. According to the agreement, the developers have until the final day of October 2023 to finish the project.

The agreement states that the city can terminate the contract at any time if it finds the conditions of the agreement have not been met. As part of the agreement, the city would transfer the land via a special warranty deed for $1 to 3 Amigos if the developer rezones the area to allow for the type of housing, insures the title of the property and develops the project to increase its value to $2.5 million without the inclusion of the assessed value of the land, among other conditions.

City officials must close on the conveyance of the property 10 days after the city has determined all conditions have been fulfilled. The developer is also responsible for fees on the property, maintaining landscaping and installation of infrastructure, such as gas and cable lines.

The townhomes will not be constructed within a tax increment finance district, Bradley said. Council member Tom Kolb questioned why the agreement noted it was during the meeting. Wording on the agreement had been amended by members of the city Finance Committee directly before the council meeting. The language was adopted along with the resolution to approve the agreement.

Though the agreement was unanimously approved by council members, the project must still be vetted through the usual steps, including consideration by the Plan Commission, before construction moves forward.

