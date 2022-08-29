Madison Edgewood (2-0) at Lake Mills (2-0)

The Crusaders make the jump to the Capitol Conference this fall and will be put to the test immediately against fellow league title hopeful Lake Mills. Edgewood has looked dominant so far, averaging 39 points per game following a 47-13 rout over Prairie du Chien last week. The L-Cats rolled past reigning Big East tri-champion Cedar Grove-Belgium last week, 42-13.
