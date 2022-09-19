 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Edgewood (4-1) at Columbus (5-0)

  • 0
Brady Link1

Columbus' Brady Link (2) forces Lake Mills' Michael Stenbroten to fumble the ball in the second half of a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff game last season.

The Cardinals welcome the Crusaders in a pivotal Capitol Conference clash nearly a year after they were supposed to meet in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game last fall. Columbus hasn't allowed more than two scores in a game following last week's 53-14 win over Beloit Turner, a game in which the Cardinals led 40-0 at halftime and amassed 500 yards of total offense. Edgewood is coming off its first loss of the season after falling to Lodi 23-7. New starting quarterback Mason Folkers threw for 193 yards, but the Crusaders had just 10 yards rushing.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News