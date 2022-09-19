Madison Edgewood (4-1) at Columbus (5-0)

The Cardinals welcome the Crusaders in a pivotal Capitol Conference clash nearly a year after they were supposed to meet in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game last fall. Columbus hasn't allowed more than two scores in a game following last week's 53-14 win over Beloit Turner, a game in which the Cardinals led 40-0 at halftime and amassed 500 yards of total offense. Edgewood is coming off its first loss of the season after falling to Lodi 23-7. New starting quarterback Mason Folkers threw for 193 yards, but the Crusaders had just 10 yards rushing.