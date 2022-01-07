Madison Memorial
Sydney Weier, G, 2022
Delaney Weier, G, 2024
Sydney is a team captain, and coach Maques Flowers says Sydney contributes as the glue player on the team. She provides leadership, plays tough defense and hustles. Delaney, on the other hand, is younger with a lot of potential as she splits time with JV and varsity this season. Flowers said she’s a quick, tough defender with speed to get the ball inside the paint on offense, and create shots for herself and her teammates.
“They are both tough, competitive young women who bring positive energy and have strong connections with many of their teammates,” Flowers said.
