Madison woman admits to irresponsible driving in 2020 fatality near Devil's Lake State Park

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko ordered a pre-sentence investigation Thursday into a Madison woman who pleaded no contest to causing the death of a passenger in exchange for two other charges to be dismissed.

Korrianna M. Turner, 22, was charged in November with felony homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license which caused a death and misdemeanor reckless driving.

The homicide and reckless driving charges were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they will be considered in sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Turner and two passengers, Deavion C. Elem, 20, of Fitchburg, and then 24-year-old Keyanna M. Applewhite, of Madison, were initially at the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park in June 2020 for a picnic. Turner left to go to the north shore instead.

Witnesses who were following Turner’s black Chevrolet Malibu in their own vehicle said that Turner was speeding along State Highway 113.

The driver of the car told police she saw Turner’s vehicle disappear around a curve just south of the County Road DL intersection. The passenger said they both saw the back tire of the car hit gravel and slide to the right near a left hand curve before woods blocked their view. They drove around the corner to find the vehicle crashed off the road and saw smoke. It had collided with a tree after crossing the centerline and driving through brush in the ditch.

A witness said he ran to the car and heard screaming as he tried to help people out of the smoking vehicle.

Responding officers found Turner and Elem lying on the ground near the car when they arrived. Applewhite had moved away from the smoking vehicle to join people at a separate car that had come upon the accident.

In a crash analysis report submitted by Sauk County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Van Den Heuvel, no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt. Applewhite had a sprained wrist and abrasions. Elem was thrown into the front and onto the console of the vehicle.

An autopsy found head trauma resulted in her death, according to the complaint.

Witnesses said there were no other cars nearby when the crash happened, though Turner told police that a car was coming toward her when she was driving north when she was planning to turn around. So she jerked the car and lost control. Applewhite also said she did not see any other vehicles following closely behind them or driving south toward them before the accident.

Turner is currently out on a $5,500 signature bond, which Klicko ordered could continue.

The plea was entered as part of a joint recommendation by defense attorney Peter Michael Masana and Sauk County prosecutors. Attorneys agreed to recommend that Turner be ordered to three years of probation with the condition that she undergo alcohol and other drug assessment, 120 hours of community service, provide a DNA sample and have her driver’s license revoked for six months.

The pre-sentence investigation was ordered after Klicko and the attorneys met “due to the seriousness of the charges,” according to online court records.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

