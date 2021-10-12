Man charged with sexually assaulting a child sentenced to probation

A man who faced 100 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and causing a child to view a sexual act was sentenced to probation Monday.

Nicholas Jason Zieler, 26, of Reedsburg, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement. The initial jointly recommended agreement between Zieler’s attorney, Blake Duren, and prosecutors with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office was for five years.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett told the lawyers she would not accept five years, but could accept a 10-year agreement. Per this type of agreement, a judgment of guilt is withheld and if Zieler fulfills the terms for that period of time, the felony charge of raping a child will be removed from his record.

Barrett sentenced Zieler to five years of probation as well. Conditions of the probation include eight months in Sauk County Jail, with Huber release privileges, to begin by Monday. Zieler was ordered not to have any contact with children “unless incidental” and have no contact with the child, the child’s school or home. He must also seek and maintain full-time employment and provide a DNA sample.

Zieler will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after completing probation.