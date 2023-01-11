Many Dodge County library users now have access to UniversalClass online courses

The Monarch Library System, which allows libraries in Dodge County to share resources with libraries in other counties, is now offering UniversalClass for library users to access a variety of online courses for free.

Horicon Public Library Director Alex Harvancik, who is on the Dodge County Library Planning Committee, said UniversalClass started being offered on Jan. 1. The library system used Gale Courses in the past.

“Monarch Library System is the first library system in the state to offer Universal Classes, which is made possible through OverDrive, which powers the state’s digital library,” Harvancik said.

Similar to Gale Courses, UniversalClass is an online learning site anyone can go.

“Normally you would pay for those classes,” Harvancik said. “You can take professional development courses, learning computer skills, entrepreneurial skills, starting your own business, running your own business, health, all kinds of online classes.”

Many of the classes provide continuing education credits, Harvancik said.

“If you are looking to ramp up your skills in order to get a promotion or even to get hired, and need to round out some of those skills you are weak in, you can take your library card and sign up for these online classes,” Harvancik said. “You can do it on your phone, on your computer. It is free. You can get a printed certificate ... and put it in your resume.”

Harvancik, who has taken a few of the courses to learn Microsoft Excel better, said the courses are typical to a college course and take about six weeks to get through. Those taking the courses, however, have up to six months to complete the courses, and they can take five courses at a time.

“The courses are monitored by professional instructors, and there are classroom assignments,” Harvancik said. “There are tests to be taken and social media interactions with your class members. I think the nice thing about this over our older version is you can start when you want to start and take up to six months to complete the course.”

Anyone with a Monarch Library Card and pin number associated with that card can sign up for a course through UniversalClass. To do so, library users can go to Libby app (the same app they can use to access digital books, audiobooks and magazines) or to their library website.

“The link takes you directly into the portal for the Universal Classes for the Monarch Library System,” Harvancik said. “You just type in your library card number and your pin number, create your account, and you are done.”

The courses range from classes on computer software to cake decorating, Harvancik said. Other courses include exercise and fitness, home and garden care, cooking and homeschooling. There are between 500 and 600 courses offered. There are courses that can even help people start doing things like checking their email or applying online for a job.

“If you get a digital camera, and you think you want to become a wedding photographer, you can take a couple of those classes and know right away if that is something that is up your alley, and you do it for free.”

Those needing a library card should go to the library that serves their municipality and take proof of address, Harvancik said. If you are in an unserved area of the county, you can go to whichever library you would like in the county.

The Monarch Library System allows access to items in libraries in Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties.

