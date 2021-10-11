MARK FURDEK

Coach

1973-2003

With the track and field program, he helped develop it into an elite status within the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference. He led his teams to back-to-back conference titles in 1983 and 1984, and the 1984 team was arguably one of the best in school history. Not only did it win a league title, but also had competitors set new school records in 12 events, as well as numerous conference records. The team went on to win the WIAA Division 1 regional championship and the sectional championship. And several of his 1984 athletes placed well at the state track meet.