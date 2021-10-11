MARK FURDEK
Coach
1973-2003
Mark Furdek has been involved in Beaver Dam athletics for over 40 years. Furdek was the head football coach (1997-2003), and the head track and field coach (1975-1984) at Beaver Dam High School.
With the track and field program, he helped develop it into an elite status within the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference. He led his teams to back-to-back conference titles in 1983 and 1984, and the 1984 team was arguably one of the best in school history. Not only did it win a league title, but also had competitors set new school records in 12 events, as well as numerous conference records. The team went on to win the WIAA Division 1 regional championship and the sectional championship. And several of his 1984 athletes placed well at the state track meet.
His 1997 and 2003 football teams qualified for the WIAA Division 2 postseason. Before assuming the head coach duties, Furdek was instrumental as an assistant coach in the program’s dominance throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. He was part of the coaching staff that won the 1979 WIAA Division 2 state title, and advanced to the 1982 state semi-finals.
Furdek’s biggest legacy to Beaver Dam football occurred in 1997, when he founded the Beaver Dam Youth Football organization, which provides countless number of children in grades 3-6 the opportunity to play organized tackle football within the Beaver Dam community.
He taught biology at Beaver Dam High School from 1973-2005. He was selected as the High School Teacher of the Year in 2005 by the Beaver Dam Unified School District. Mark continues to serve on board of directors of various education and athletic organizations within Beaver Dam, including the Beaver Dam Scholarship Committee, Beaver Dam Youth Football, and the Beaver Dam Flat Tail Foundation.
Furdek graduated from Cudahy High School and received his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he also earned four varsity letters in football, and was named team captain his senior year. He later earned his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.