Markesan Hornets

Did you know?

Not counting last season — because while the WIAA did attempt to organize four-team regional pods for a two-week postseason, it was largely unsuccessful with several teams forfeiting games in order to schedule more favorable opponents for those weeks instead — the Hornets have qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons after missing out from 2011-2013. Markesan has won at least one playoff game in three of those six years, with a run to the Division 6 state semifinals in 2017 and a 5-6 overall record in that span.