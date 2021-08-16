Markesan Hornets

Coach: John Dunlavy, 4th season (19-13)
Last season: The Hornets struggled to avoid the COVID-19 bug, and that meant a starting lineup and a depth chart in constant flux. As a result, the Hornets finished 2-6. But it's worth noting that two of the losses were by a combined five points and another was a good showing in a 34-16 defeat to a Reedsville team that finished the year 7-1 and ranked sixth in Division 6.
He’s going to be missed: Blaze Grams and James Triggs. The Hornets only two starters to graduate, the former was an honorable mention All-State linebacker by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and the latter was a team captain and a first team All-Conference defensive back.
He’s back: Take your pick. Nine starters return for the Hornets, all talented players who are likely to build postseason award-worthy résumés. But for the sake of picking just one — OK, two — senior offensive lineman Devin Brooks and senior running back Caleb Jahnke were both first team All-Eastern Suburban Conference honorees last year, although Jahnke was tabbed as a "flex."