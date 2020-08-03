× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Agnew, Rory Philip and Poser, Helen Groom, both of Calamus

Bethke, Jonathan Allan, of Juneau and Caves, Shani Anna of Watertown

Betts, Hunter Ulloa and Bublitz, Nicole Kayla, both of Beaver Dam

Esquivel Martinez, Jorge Enrique and Scott, Kourtney Lisa, both of Beaver Dam

Gahagan, Dennis David and Bohlman, Kari, both of Randolph

Geschke, Cody Lee and Steger, Andrea Mary, both of Brownsville

Griess, Noah Allan and Wierenga, Lanae Joy, both of Loveland, Colorado

Horton, Mitchel Andrew and Rate, Rachel Elaine, both of Mayville

Johnson, Matthew James, of Hubbard and Diederich, Erin Jessie, of Calumet

Keeser, Andrew James and Messer, Samantha Ann, both of Juneau

Klumb, Tyler Karl and Borchardt, Amber Lorraine May, both of Hustisford

Lake, Jonathan Scott and Ganoni, Lisa Marie, both of Randolph

Lauer, Benjamin John and Pretz, Tara Lynn, both of Fox Lake