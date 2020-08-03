You have permission to edit this article.
Marriage licenses
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Agnew, Rory Philip and Poser, Helen Groom, both of Calamus

Bethke, Jonathan Allan, of Juneau and Caves, Shani Anna of Watertown

Betts, Hunter Ulloa and Bublitz, Nicole Kayla, both of Beaver Dam

Esquivel Martinez, Jorge Enrique and Scott, Kourtney Lisa, both of Beaver Dam

Gahagan, Dennis David and Bohlman, Kari, both of Randolph

Geschke, Cody Lee and Steger, Andrea Mary, both of Brownsville

Griess, Noah Allan and Wierenga, Lanae Joy, both of Loveland, Colorado

Horton, Mitchel Andrew and Rate, Rachel Elaine, both of Mayville

Johnson, Matthew James, of Hubbard and Diederich, Erin Jessie, of Calumet

Keeser, Andrew James and Messer, Samantha Ann, both of Juneau

Klumb, Tyler Karl and Borchardt, Amber Lorraine May, both of Hustisford

Lake, Jonathan Scott and Ganoni, Lisa Marie, both of Randolph

Lauer, Benjamin John and Pretz, Tara Lynn, both of Fox Lake

Longstsff, Mark Derek and Schobat, Barbara Jean, both of Lomira

Lunak Jr., Donald Alan and Barciszewski, Kathryn Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Mendoza Hernandez, Eduardo and Bushong, Melissa Kay, both of Mayville

Nelson, Benjamin Alois and Balsewicz, Nikkole Jene, both of Beaver Dam

Oliver, Brian and Gearhart, Rebecca Kay, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Plahmer, Benjamin Ronald, of Theresa and Sayles, Emma Eliza, of Nashotah

Raupp, Colin Richard and Falls, Jessica Lynn, both of Oak Grove

Reible, Matthew James, of LeRoy and Brum, Misty Clare Marie, of Kewaskum

Reinke, Mark David and Stadler, Kimberly Renee, both of Westford

Schreur, Brandon Jay, of Waupun and Heeringa, Alyssa Joy, of Trenton

Schultz, Aaron Donald and Brummond, Hillary Rose, both of Kekoskee

Scott, Brandon James and Achtziger, Roberta Ann, both of Juneau

Stofflet, Jared Thomas and Simon, Teresa Colette, both of Beaver Dam

Underdahl, Turner Alan and Barnett, Haley Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Walsh, Michael Joseph, of Calamus and Fleck, Candace Alena, of Oak Grove

Weinberger Jr., Daniel Roy and Nickel, Tammy Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Welsch, Brad Alan and Brazee, Amanda Rae, both of Beaver Dam

Wendt, Joseph David and Jensen, Sara Elizabeth, both of Watertown

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

