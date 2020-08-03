Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Agnew, Rory Philip and Poser, Helen Groom, both of Calamus
Bethke, Jonathan Allan, of Juneau and Caves, Shani Anna of Watertown
Betts, Hunter Ulloa and Bublitz, Nicole Kayla, both of Beaver Dam
Esquivel Martinez, Jorge Enrique and Scott, Kourtney Lisa, both of Beaver Dam
Gahagan, Dennis David and Bohlman, Kari, both of Randolph
Geschke, Cody Lee and Steger, Andrea Mary, both of Brownsville
Griess, Noah Allan and Wierenga, Lanae Joy, both of Loveland, Colorado
Horton, Mitchel Andrew and Rate, Rachel Elaine, both of Mayville
Johnson, Matthew James, of Hubbard and Diederich, Erin Jessie, of Calumet
Keeser, Andrew James and Messer, Samantha Ann, both of Juneau
Klumb, Tyler Karl and Borchardt, Amber Lorraine May, both of Hustisford
Lake, Jonathan Scott and Ganoni, Lisa Marie, both of Randolph
Lauer, Benjamin John and Pretz, Tara Lynn, both of Fox Lake
Longstsff, Mark Derek and Schobat, Barbara Jean, both of Lomira
Lunak Jr., Donald Alan and Barciszewski, Kathryn Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Mendoza Hernandez, Eduardo and Bushong, Melissa Kay, both of Mayville
Nelson, Benjamin Alois and Balsewicz, Nikkole Jene, both of Beaver Dam
Oliver, Brian and Gearhart, Rebecca Kay, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Plahmer, Benjamin Ronald, of Theresa and Sayles, Emma Eliza, of Nashotah
Raupp, Colin Richard and Falls, Jessica Lynn, both of Oak Grove
Reible, Matthew James, of LeRoy and Brum, Misty Clare Marie, of Kewaskum
Reinke, Mark David and Stadler, Kimberly Renee, both of Westford
Schreur, Brandon Jay, of Waupun and Heeringa, Alyssa Joy, of Trenton
Schultz, Aaron Donald and Brummond, Hillary Rose, both of Kekoskee
Scott, Brandon James and Achtziger, Roberta Ann, both of Juneau
Stofflet, Jared Thomas and Simon, Teresa Colette, both of Beaver Dam
Underdahl, Turner Alan and Barnett, Haley Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam
Walsh, Michael Joseph, of Calamus and Fleck, Candace Alena, of Oak Grove
Weinberger Jr., Daniel Roy and Nickel, Tammy Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Welsch, Brad Alan and Brazee, Amanda Rae, both of Beaver Dam
Wendt, Joseph David and Jensen, Sara Elizabeth, both of Watertown
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
