Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Cartwright, Hunter Daniel and Swoboda, Brandie Marie, both of Kekoskee
Foulkes, Alexander David and Schmidt, Sarah Paige, both of Iron Ridge
Grosskopf, Brandon Kyle, of Mayville and Chapman, Ashley Marie, of Kewaskum
Gubin, Matthew John and Schultz, Kristin Kate, both of Mayville
Hernandez, Martin Ezequiel and Brasch, Kelly Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Huebner, Michael Steven and Wegner, Kendall Adela, both of Watertown
Heimermann, Nathan Daniel and Ramminger, Ann Marie, both of Lomira
Kartechner, Craig David and Laper, Rochelle Jean, both of Waupun
Kutz, Isaiah Sheerer and Groves, Kayla Susan, both of Watertown
Legler, Daniel Edward and Wegner, Stefanie Ann, both of Waupun
Maldonado Bermudez, Alejandro and Aiouqui, Ashlee Elizabeth, both of Watertown
Margelofsky, Cody Steven and Wenninger, Erica Lee, both of Burnett
Nelson, Stephen Jean and Pearl, Caitlin Rose, both of Beaver Dam
Noel, Dennis Earl, of Waupun and Noel, Sharon Denise, of Indianapolis, Indiana
Rabehl, Randall Kenneth and Chavaria, Arlene Argoncillo, both of Waupun
Vinje-Shields, Nicholas Michael and Harrington, Megan Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Zapf, Caleb Joseph and Klein, Melissa Marie, both of Theresa
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
