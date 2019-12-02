Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Cartwright, Hunter Daniel and Swoboda, Brandie Marie, both of Kekoskee

Foulkes, Alexander David and Schmidt, Sarah Paige, both of Iron Ridge

Grosskopf, Brandon Kyle, of Mayville and Chapman, Ashley Marie, of Kewaskum

Gubin, Matthew John and Schultz, Kristin Kate, both of Mayville

Hernandez, Martin Ezequiel and Brasch, Kelly Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Huebner, Michael Steven and Wegner, Kendall Adela, both of Watertown

Heimermann, Nathan Daniel and Ramminger, Ann Marie, both of Lomira

Kartechner, Craig David and Laper, Rochelle Jean, both of Waupun

Kutz, Isaiah Sheerer and Groves, Kayla Susan, both of Watertown

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Legler, Daniel Edward and Wegner, Stefanie Ann, both of Waupun

Maldonado Bermudez, Alejandro and Aiouqui, Ashlee Elizabeth, both of Watertown

Margelofsky, Cody Steven and Wenninger, Erica Lee, both of Burnett

Nelson, Stephen Jean and Pearl, Caitlin Rose, both of Beaver Dam

Noel, Dennis Earl, of Waupun and Noel, Sharon Denise, of Indianapolis, Indiana

Rabehl, Randall Kenneth and Chavaria, Arlene Argoncillo, both of Waupun

Vinje-Shields, Nicholas Michael and Harrington, Megan Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Zapf, Caleb Joseph and Klein, Melissa Marie, both of Theresa

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.