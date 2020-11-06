Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County clerk:

Ensley, Michael Steven and Walker, Amber Lee both of Beaver Dam

Goldie Jr., Dennis Wayne and Hermanson, Amanda Louise, both of Fox Lake

Hodgson, Dennis Hilbert, of Horicon and Maleck Nancy Beth, of Beaver Dam

Krause, Kevin David and Meixner, Jessica Marie, both of Watertown

Lang, Steven Alan and Nighbor, Jessica Lynn, both of Waupun

Neff, Christopher Andrew and Ward, Arlette Dawn, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.