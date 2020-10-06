 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Belew, Wyatt Anthony, of Watertown and Gerrietts, Brooke Lyn Marie of Theresa

Burke, Joseph Matthew and Schindler, Taylor Lynn, both of Lomira

Chesney, Kyle John and Linde, Erin Ann, both of Bartlett, Illinois

Earl, Zachary Paul and Leggans, Frankie Jo, both of Beaver Dam

Eiche, Jonathan Adam and Heinrich, Ashley Ann, both of Hubbard

Erste V, Joseph and Fenner, Natalie Nicole, both of Emmet

Feuerhammer, Dustin James and Roedl, Cassidy Lynn, both of Fox Lake

Fischer, Peter Joseph and Preder, Kasie Ann, both of Watertown

Funk, Ryan Dalhart and Schwarzenbacher, Kailey Ann, both of Watertown

Homan, William Lee and Thran, Kimberly Ann, both of Fox Lake

Hrobsky, Jerad Dean and Zimmerman, Kristy Lyn, both of Watertown

Hron, Brian Andrew and Lyon, Elizabeth Jayne, both of Beaver Dam

Hull, Robert Grove and Yuan, Yuan, both of Beaver Dam

Iqbal Tanveer, of Pakistan and Ketterer, Alisha Lori, of Mayville

Janzer, Daniel Joseph and Stertz, Shauna Marie, both of Juneau

Kemmerling, Daniel Lee and Kemmerling, Vickie Lynn, both of Lowell

Koehler, Austin Michael Dennis and Despres, Casey Jo, both of Waupun

Lidtke, James Thomas and Gunder, Deborrah Ann, both of Waupun

Lindert, Justin Jay and Wirtz, Amanda Jane, both of Mayville

Marks, Kyle Raymond and Laitinen, Jenna Mae, both of Randolph

Mecklenberg, Adam Joseph and Godshall, Rachel Marie, both of Waupun

Miescke, Darrell Wayne and Paradies, Karrie Lee, both of Mayville

Moser, Jason John and Legris, Libby Marissa, both of Oak Grove

Nelson, Benjamin Alois and Balsewicz, Nikkole Jene, both of Beaver Dam

Oestreich, Noah Alexander and Hermann, Sara Ann, both of Horicon

Pincins, Aaron Joseph, of Decatur, Illinois and Laufenberg, Sadie Lynn, of Watertown

Propst, Mitchell Ralph, of Oak Grove and Toutant Stobbe, Ashley Mae, of Beaver Dam

Ringenberg, Jared Ashley and Thompson, Lae Bouapha, both of Portland

Stephan, Alexander Michael and Knutson, Allison Elizabeth, both of Hustisford

Taylor, James Griffith and Szabo, Diana Lynn, both of Reeseville

Trudell, Stephen Scott and Mohr, Kimberly Rose, both of Horicon

Vanburen, Clint Eugene, of Waupun and Casey, Breana Marie, of Fox Lake

Wagner, Dustin Lee and Vargas, Indira Verenice, both of Beaver Dam

Wegner, Derrick Adam and Hermann, Taylor Rose, both of Neosho

Wolfgang, Donald Larry and Wolfgang, Elizabeth Teresa, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

