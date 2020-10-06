Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Belew, Wyatt Anthony, of Watertown and Gerrietts, Brooke Lyn Marie of Theresa
Burke, Joseph Matthew and Schindler, Taylor Lynn, both of Lomira
Chesney, Kyle John and Linde, Erin Ann, both of Bartlett, Illinois
Earl, Zachary Paul and Leggans, Frankie Jo, both of Beaver Dam
Eiche, Jonathan Adam and Heinrich, Ashley Ann, both of Hubbard
Erste V, Joseph and Fenner, Natalie Nicole, both of Emmet
Feuerhammer, Dustin James and Roedl, Cassidy Lynn, both of Fox Lake
Fischer, Peter Joseph and Preder, Kasie Ann, both of Watertown
Funk, Ryan Dalhart and Schwarzenbacher, Kailey Ann, both of Watertown
Homan, William Lee and Thran, Kimberly Ann, both of Fox Lake
Hrobsky, Jerad Dean and Zimmerman, Kristy Lyn, both of Watertown
Hron, Brian Andrew and Lyon, Elizabeth Jayne, both of Beaver Dam
Hull, Robert Grove and Yuan, Yuan, both of Beaver Dam
Iqbal Tanveer, of Pakistan and Ketterer, Alisha Lori, of Mayville
Janzer, Daniel Joseph and Stertz, Shauna Marie, both of Juneau
Kemmerling, Daniel Lee and Kemmerling, Vickie Lynn, both of Lowell
Koehler, Austin Michael Dennis and Despres, Casey Jo, both of Waupun
Lidtke, James Thomas and Gunder, Deborrah Ann, both of Waupun
Lindert, Justin Jay and Wirtz, Amanda Jane, both of Mayville
Marks, Kyle Raymond and Laitinen, Jenna Mae, both of Randolph
Mecklenberg, Adam Joseph and Godshall, Rachel Marie, both of Waupun
Miescke, Darrell Wayne and Paradies, Karrie Lee, both of Mayville
Moser, Jason John and Legris, Libby Marissa, both of Oak Grove
Nelson, Benjamin Alois and Balsewicz, Nikkole Jene, both of Beaver Dam
Oestreich, Noah Alexander and Hermann, Sara Ann, both of Horicon
Pincins, Aaron Joseph, of Decatur, Illinois and Laufenberg, Sadie Lynn, of Watertown
Propst, Mitchell Ralph, of Oak Grove and Toutant Stobbe, Ashley Mae, of Beaver Dam
Ringenberg, Jared Ashley and Thompson, Lae Bouapha, both of Portland
Stephan, Alexander Michael and Knutson, Allison Elizabeth, both of Hustisford
Taylor, James Griffith and Szabo, Diana Lynn, both of Reeseville
Trudell, Stephen Scott and Mohr, Kimberly Rose, both of Horicon
Vanburen, Clint Eugene, of Waupun and Casey, Breana Marie, of Fox Lake
Wagner, Dustin Lee and Vargas, Indira Verenice, both of Beaver Dam
Wegner, Derrick Adam and Hermann, Taylor Rose, both of Neosho
Wolfgang, Donald Larry and Wolfgang, Elizabeth Teresa, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
