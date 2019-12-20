Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Andresen, Sean Richard and Crist, Jennifer Lee, both of Mayville
Bentz, Joseph James and Welch, Ashley Sue, both of Beaver Dam
Beske, James Robert and Hecker, Shelby Lydia, both of LeRoy
Bunkoske, Joseph Wayne and Kohn, Rene’ Lynn, both of Trenton
Chitko, Nathan Edmund and Pufahl, Mackenzie Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Coda, Craig William, of Waupun and Hlystek, Colette Ann, of Princeton
Coulter, Gary Lynn and Crass, Christine Ann, both of LeRoy
Jashek, Eric John and Heller, Shelly Lyn, both of Horicon
Jepson, Eric James and Behm, Hannah Mae, both of LeRoy
Kasper, David William and Roedl, Susan Jane, both of Beaver Dam
Neu, Timothy Thomas and Schmidt, Rebecca Noel, both of Ashippun
Neuman, Kyle Allen and Hoch, Francesca Lee, both of Beaver Dam
Satorius, Carl Edward, of Marshfield and Lassanske, Arlene Ethel, of Watertown
Stuebs, Paul Erickson and Kemmann, Megan Claire, both of Waupun
Taylor, Matthew Byron and Lepien, Renee Michelle, both of Theresa
Zillmer, Eric John and Seeton, Aimee Lynn, both of Horicon
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.