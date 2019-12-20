Marriage licenses
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Andresen, Sean Richard and Crist, Jennifer Lee, both of Mayville

Bentz, Joseph James and Welch, Ashley Sue, both of Beaver Dam

Beske, James Robert and Hecker, Shelby Lydia, both of LeRoy

Bunkoske, Joseph Wayne and Kohn, Rene’ Lynn, both of Trenton

Chitko, Nathan Edmund and Pufahl, Mackenzie Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Coda, Craig William, of Waupun and Hlystek, Colette Ann, of Princeton

Coulter, Gary Lynn and Crass, Christine Ann, both of LeRoy

Jashek, Eric John and Heller, Shelly Lyn, both of Horicon

Jepson, Eric James and Behm, Hannah Mae, both of LeRoy

Kasper, David William and Roedl, Susan Jane, both of Beaver Dam

Neu, Timothy Thomas and Schmidt, Rebecca Noel, both of Ashippun

Neuman, Kyle Allen and Hoch, Francesca Lee, both of Beaver Dam

Satorius, Carl Edward, of Marshfield and Lassanske, Arlene Ethel, of Watertown

Stuebs, Paul Erickson and Kemmann, Megan Claire, both of Waupun

Taylor, Matthew Byron and Lepien, Renee Michelle, both of Theresa

Zillmer, Eric John and Seeton, Aimee Lynn, both of Horicon

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

