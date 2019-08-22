Application for marriage licenses by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Baars, Christopher Jon and Noyes, Sara Michelle, both of Elba

Chapman, Tyler Robert and Montgomery, Paige Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Christopherson, Jared Allen and Sternig, Amanda Marie, both of Ashippun

Fenrick, Alex Robert and Stefanczyk, Ariel Elizabeth, both of Mayville

Feucht, Eric David and Klopotek, Tarha Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Finck, Jared Joel, of Yankton, South Dakota and Klahn, Emmelia Winnifred, of Ashippun

Gitto, James Robert, of Milford and Klahn, Grace Renae, of Ashippun

Held, Richard Albert, of Watertown and Stephens, Toni Marie, of Oak Creek

Hernandez, Robert Daniel and Barron, Rangel Griselda, both of Beaver Dam

Johnson, Peter William and Mulligan, Megan Marie, both of Watertown

Matteson, Stephen Christopher and Gibbs, Cynthia Lee, both of Juneau

Mlomo, Issack Alexander and Elgersma, Jana Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Mohr, Frederick Norbert and Smith, Karen Dee, both of Waupun

Moore, John Keith and Johnson, Patricia Louise, both of Hubbard

Roberts, Jonathan Hugh and Drake-Burmania, Brittney Lee, both of Randolph

Schmid, Zachary Daniel and Stratz, Samantha Jane, both of Lomira

Splinter, Jesse Allen and Weber, Michelle Lynn, both of Rubicon

Taylor, Jeffrey Scott and Breitzka, Barbra Jean, both of Waupun

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.