Application for marriage licenses by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Baars, Christopher Jon and Noyes, Sara Michelle, both of Elba
Chapman, Tyler Robert and Montgomery, Paige Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam
Christopherson, Jared Allen and Sternig, Amanda Marie, both of Ashippun
Fenrick, Alex Robert and Stefanczyk, Ariel Elizabeth, both of Mayville
Feucht, Eric David and Klopotek, Tarha Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Finck, Jared Joel, of Yankton, South Dakota and Klahn, Emmelia Winnifred, of Ashippun
Gitto, James Robert, of Milford and Klahn, Grace Renae, of Ashippun
Held, Richard Albert, of Watertown and Stephens, Toni Marie, of Oak Creek
Hernandez, Robert Daniel and Barron, Rangel Griselda, both of Beaver Dam
Johnson, Peter William and Mulligan, Megan Marie, both of Watertown
Matteson, Stephen Christopher and Gibbs, Cynthia Lee, both of Juneau
Mlomo, Issack Alexander and Elgersma, Jana Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Mohr, Frederick Norbert and Smith, Karen Dee, both of Waupun
Moore, John Keith and Johnson, Patricia Louise, both of Hubbard
Roberts, Jonathan Hugh and Drake-Burmania, Brittney Lee, both of Randolph
Schmid, Zachary Daniel and Stratz, Samantha Jane, both of Lomira
Splinter, Jesse Allen and Weber, Michelle Lynn, both of Rubicon
Taylor, Jeffrey Scott and Breitzka, Barbra Jean, both of Waupun
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
