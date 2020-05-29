Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Boyle, Michael Alexander, of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Blackwell, Nicole Elizabeth, of Lakeland, Florida

Buerger, Cody James, of Neosho and Kleinhans, Jessica Lynn, of Glenbeulah

Dachs, Anthony Ward of Juneau and Goedland, Amanda Nicole of Hustisford

Davis, Joe Allen and Ling, Jennifer Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Hady, John James, of Horicon and Campbell, Michela Grace, of Richland Center

Lund, Jack Richard, of Bloomington, Indiana and Zuhlke, Alyssa Joy, of Beaver Dam

Medema, Chandler Scott and Buteyn, Alexa Joy, both of Waupun

Meyer, Corey Robert, of Fond du Lac and Bump, Madison Nicole, of Brownsville

Meyers, Jason Aaron and Hall, Carly Marie, both of Iron Ridge

Mortazavi, William and Zuehlke, Helen Phyllis, both of Emmet

Neis, Austin Robert and Wild, Stephanie Ann, both of Reeseville

Pribnow, Robert Ryan and Cronin, Jennifer Rose, both of Lomira