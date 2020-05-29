Marriage licenses
0 comments

Marriage licenses

  • 0

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Boyle, Michael Alexander, of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Blackwell, Nicole Elizabeth, of Lakeland, Florida

Buerger, Cody James, of Neosho and Kleinhans, Jessica Lynn, of Glenbeulah

Dachs, Anthony Ward of Juneau and Goedland, Amanda Nicole of Hustisford

Davis, Joe Allen and Ling, Jennifer Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Hady, John James, of Horicon and Campbell, Michela Grace, of Richland Center

Lund, Jack Richard, of Bloomington, Indiana and Zuhlke, Alyssa Joy, of Beaver Dam

Medema, Chandler Scott and Buteyn, Alexa Joy, both of Waupun

Meyer, Corey Robert, of Fond du Lac and Bump, Madison Nicole, of Brownsville

Meyers, Jason Aaron and Hall, Carly Marie, both of Iron Ridge

Mortazavi, William and Zuehlke, Helen Phyllis, both of Emmet

Neis, Austin Robert and Wild, Stephanie Ann, both of Reeseville

Pribnow, Robert Ryan and Cronin, Jennifer Rose, both of Lomira

Pryme, John Joseph and Mazur, Meagan Rene, both of Beaver Dam

Rollin, Nathaniel Gary and Merchant, Leilamae, both of Beaver Dam

Schuerman, Kaylee Sierra and Wendt, Angelica, both of Beaver Dam

Schwandt, Dustin Gregory, of Fox Lake and Minnig, Rebecca Margaret, of Calamus

Tucker, Joseph Robert and Behlman, Amanda Lee, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loskot, Eric M.
Obituaries

Loskot, Eric M.

BEAVER DAM—Eric M. Loskot, age 47, of Beaver Dam, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News