Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Boyle, Michael Alexander, of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Blackwell, Nicole Elizabeth, of Lakeland, Florida
Buerger, Cody James, of Neosho and Kleinhans, Jessica Lynn, of Glenbeulah
Dachs, Anthony Ward of Juneau and Goedland, Amanda Nicole of Hustisford
Davis, Joe Allen and Ling, Jennifer Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Hady, John James, of Horicon and Campbell, Michela Grace, of Richland Center
Lund, Jack Richard, of Bloomington, Indiana and Zuhlke, Alyssa Joy, of Beaver Dam
Medema, Chandler Scott and Buteyn, Alexa Joy, both of Waupun
Meyer, Corey Robert, of Fond du Lac and Bump, Madison Nicole, of Brownsville
Meyers, Jason Aaron and Hall, Carly Marie, both of Iron Ridge
Mortazavi, William and Zuehlke, Helen Phyllis, both of Emmet
Neis, Austin Robert and Wild, Stephanie Ann, both of Reeseville
Pribnow, Robert Ryan and Cronin, Jennifer Rose, both of Lomira
Pryme, John Joseph and Mazur, Meagan Rene, both of Beaver Dam
Rollin, Nathaniel Gary and Merchant, Leilamae, both of Beaver Dam
Schuerman, Kaylee Sierra and Wendt, Angelica, both of Beaver Dam
Schwandt, Dustin Gregory, of Fox Lake and Minnig, Rebecca Margaret, of Calamus
Tucker, Joseph Robert and Behlman, Amanda Lee, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!