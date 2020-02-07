Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bleiler, Caleb Andrew and Ringenberg, Kira Jasmine, both of Beaver Dam

Bloohm, Shane Kadell and Kempfer, Kayla Noel, both of Mayville

Brunk, Matthew Travis and Timm, Kiley Mae, both of Clyman

Buchda, Luke Ray and Kiser, Kathryn Melody, both of Westford

Cruz Reyes, Victor Uriel and Zimdars, Stephanie Jayne, both of Emmet

Dogs, Jason Matthew and Swalby, Nicole Ranee, both of Beaver Dam

Grabarkiewicz, Courtney Ann, of Mayville and Friedauer, Kayla Rae, of Horicon

Hoffman, Michael Scott and Erdman, Abigail Lee Ann, both of Watertown

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Hoffmann, Tim Ronald, of Waupun and Leberak, Melissa Marie, of Horicon

Holland, William David and Smiley, Rachel Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Kirschbaum, Jay Austin and Soriano Castro, Michelle Mallinaly, both of Beaver Dam

Kitzman, Justen Scott and Marx, Alyssa Rae, both of Waupun

Neuman, Donald Allen and Rueter, Carol Jane, both of Beaver Dam