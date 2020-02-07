Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bleiler, Caleb Andrew and Ringenberg, Kira Jasmine, both of Beaver Dam
Bloohm, Shane Kadell and Kempfer, Kayla Noel, both of Mayville
Brunk, Matthew Travis and Timm, Kiley Mae, both of Clyman
Buchda, Luke Ray and Kiser, Kathryn Melody, both of Westford
Cruz Reyes, Victor Uriel and Zimdars, Stephanie Jayne, both of Emmet
Dogs, Jason Matthew and Swalby, Nicole Ranee, both of Beaver Dam
Grabarkiewicz, Courtney Ann, of Mayville and Friedauer, Kayla Rae, of Horicon
Hoffman, Michael Scott and Erdman, Abigail Lee Ann, both of Watertown
Hoffmann, Tim Ronald, of Waupun and Leberak, Melissa Marie, of Horicon
Holland, William David and Smiley, Rachel Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Kirschbaum, Jay Austin and Soriano Castro, Michelle Mallinaly, both of Beaver Dam
Kitzman, Justen Scott and Marx, Alyssa Rae, both of Waupun
Neuman, Donald Allen and Rueter, Carol Jane, both of Beaver Dam
Quijano Duran, Ramiro and Rivera Rivera, Maria Norma, both of Beaver Dam
Radeck, Donald Frank, of Theresa and Guenzel, Mary Ann, of Erin
Suwa, Ebrima and Lumpkin, Eboney De Ashley, both of Beaver Dam
Van Egtern, Joe James and Hopp, Samantha Jo, both of Trenton
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.