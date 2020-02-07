Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bleiler, Caleb Andrew and Ringenberg, Kira Jasmine, both of Beaver Dam

Bloohm, Shane Kadell and Kempfer, Kayla Noel, both of Mayville

Brunk, Matthew Travis and Timm, Kiley Mae, both of Clyman

Buchda, Luke Ray and Kiser, Kathryn Melody, both of Westford

Cruz Reyes, Victor Uriel and Zimdars, Stephanie Jayne, both of Emmet

Dogs, Jason Matthew and Swalby, Nicole Ranee, both of Beaver Dam

Grabarkiewicz, Courtney Ann, of Mayville and Friedauer, Kayla Rae, of Horicon

Hoffman, Michael Scott and Erdman, Abigail Lee Ann, both of Watertown

Hoffmann, Tim Ronald, of Waupun and Leberak, Melissa Marie, of Horicon

Holland, William David and Smiley, Rachel Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Kirschbaum, Jay Austin and Soriano Castro, Michelle Mallinaly, both of Beaver Dam

Kitzman, Justen Scott and Marx, Alyssa Rae, both of Waupun

Neuman, Donald Allen and Rueter, Carol Jane, both of Beaver Dam

Quijano Duran, Ramiro and Rivera Rivera, Maria Norma, both of Beaver Dam

Radeck, Donald Frank, of Theresa and Guenzel, Mary Ann, of Erin

Suwa, Ebrima and Lumpkin, Eboney De Ashley, both of Beaver Dam

Van Egtern, Joe James and Hopp, Samantha Jo, both of Trenton

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

