Applications for marriage licenses provided by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Antonioni, Craig Lee and Schultz, Casey Jo, both of Lomira
Dean, Michael Richard and Bloch, Alexandria Leigh, both of Lomira
Dobbratz, Joshua Alexander and Hoffman, Peggy Sue, both of Horicon
Fehling, Tyler Daniel and Nehs, Jennifer Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Hinz, Samuel Charles and Strohbusch, Leah Claire, both of Horicon
Kenevan, Brandon Edward and Justmann, Haley Beth, both of Beaver Dam
Koehnen, Jeremy Allen and Asmus, Dawn Sharee, both of Waupun
Krejcarek, Aaron Robert and Dowell, Teonna Jewell, both of Hubbard
Lee, Randall Scott and Czarapata, Michele Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Mamerow, Caleb James and Miller, Paula Jean, both of Beaver Dam
Marrese, Mark Edward and Emmer, Debra Ann, both of Lomira
Miara, Aaron William and Boylen, Barbara Jean, both of Lomira
Modjeska, Christian Francis of Milwaukee and Krueger, Sara Jean of Juneau
Othmer, Matthew Frederich and Hackbarth, Jennifer Ann, both of Ashippun
Posthuma, Corey Lee and Ludtke, Constance Francesca, both of Beaver Dam
Schuett, Alex James and Becker, Cheyenne Harmony, both of Beaver Dam
Wagner, Austin John and Lueck, Nicole Lee, both of Hubbard
Zastrow, John Leroy and Nicoll, Patricia Kay, both of Watertown
Zastrow, Matthew Lee and Jorgensen, Alyssa Joy, both of Mayville
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
