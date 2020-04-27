Applications for marriage licenses provided by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Antonioni, Craig Lee and Schultz, Casey Jo, both of Lomira

Dean, Michael Richard and Bloch, Alexandria Leigh, both of Lomira

Dobbratz, Joshua Alexander and Hoffman, Peggy Sue, both of Horicon

Fehling, Tyler Daniel and Nehs, Jennifer Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Hinz, Samuel Charles and Strohbusch, Leah Claire, both of Horicon

Kenevan, Brandon Edward and Justmann, Haley Beth, both of Beaver Dam

Koehnen, Jeremy Allen and Asmus, Dawn Sharee, both of Waupun

Krejcarek, Aaron Robert and Dowell, Teonna Jewell, both of Hubbard

Lee, Randall Scott and Czarapata, Michele Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Mamerow, Caleb James and Miller, Paula Jean, both of Beaver Dam

Marrese, Mark Edward and Emmer, Debra Ann, both of Lomira

Miara, Aaron William and Boylen, Barbara Jean, both of Lomira

Modjeska, Christian Francis of Milwaukee and Krueger, Sara Jean of Juneau