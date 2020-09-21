 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Agnew, Rory Philip and Poser, Helen Groom, both of Calamus

Becker, Shawn Henry and Brabant, Cheryl Ann, both of Horicon

Blake, Richard Trevor and Bates, Adriann Rae, both of Horicon

Bruesch, William Harvey and Kelly, Haley Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Bubolz, Logan John and Mendoza, Sandra Raquel, both of Horicon

Christensen, Mark Peter and Weikert, Nicole Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Dickey, Paul Joseph and Shambaugh, Patty Ann, both of Emmet

Dittloff, Brandon Michael and Morinelli, Devin Taylor, both of Iron Ridge

Emery, Thomas Earl and Voigt, Teresa Marie, both of Fox Lake

Frank, Clayton James and Verburg, Elizabeth Thea, both of Beaver Dam

Groh, David Alan and Carl, Kim Marie, both of Elba

Guenther, Luke Joseph, of Ashippun and Poser, Elizabeth Claire, of Pewaukee

Held, Jonah William and Bohn, Stephanie Ann, both of Rubicon

Lange, Gary Allen and Peters, Amy Marie, both of Ashippun

Lemmer, Zachary Micheal Lee and Mathesius, Courtney Kae, both of Reeseville

Maass, Benjamin Allen and Orlowski, Samantha Senel, both of Watertown

Magritz, Justin Robert and Schmelzer, Lisa Marie, both of Portland

Moore, Matthew Jonathon and Bohn, Brianna Lynn, both of Waupun

Navarro, Martin Jeffrey and Akers, Ashley Ann Ardis, both of Beaver Dam

Nehls, Jason John, of Oak Grove and Lillge, Joelle Lynette, of Ixonia

Nowak, James, of Waupun and Daniels, Joanna Lynn, of Beaver Dam

Olson, Brent Alan and Jaskolka, Sydney Pearl, both of Watertown

Pankow, Cody James and Schmitz, Katie Nicole, both of Lomira

Parrish, Dustin James and Garczynski, Allyson Hope, both of Waupun

Pieper, Quinn Adam, of Oak Grove and Hammerseng, Jenna Rose, of Horicon

Quintero, Sheldon Ryan and May Geronimo, Gloria Deysi, both of Beaver Dam

Rasske, Lynn William and Lambert, Julia Rose, both of Beaver Dam

Reese, Gregory Alan and Prohaska, Lynndie Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Robbins, Joshua John and Schultz, Samantha Ann, both of Horicon

Sawyer, Anthony Harold, of Burnett and Hetzel, Tanya Marie, of Rubicon

Schramm, Lucas Delmar and Collins, Hailey Lynn, both of Lebanon

Schrank, Tanner Jon and Hechimovich, Angela Dominique, both of Mayville

Schultz, Austin William, of Waupun and Burnett, Alicia Zoe, of Beaver Dam

Slavic, Brent Lee and Wald, Rebecca Jane, both of Rubicon

Tratar, Zachary Joseph and Miller, Danita Leigh, both of Waupun

Vis, Brian John and Jacobs, Rebecca Sue, both of Hustisford

Wackett, Donald Richard and Prellwitz, Joyce Wanda, both of Waupun

Wahl, Nathaniel Frederick and Dibble, Brooke Rose, both of Beaver Dam

Walther, Zachary James, of Horicon and Thimm, Abbey Lu, of Herman

Waters, Brian David and Davis, Jessica Marie, both of Mayville

Weihert, Roger Willes, of Lebanon and Sleeter, Randi Lesa, of North Ogden, Utah

Zeinert, Steven Michael and Counard, Kiara Ruth, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

