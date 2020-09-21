Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Agnew, Rory Philip and Poser, Helen Groom, both of Calamus
Becker, Shawn Henry and Brabant, Cheryl Ann, both of Horicon
Blake, Richard Trevor and Bates, Adriann Rae, both of Horicon
Bruesch, William Harvey and Kelly, Haley Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Bubolz, Logan John and Mendoza, Sandra Raquel, both of Horicon
Christensen, Mark Peter and Weikert, Nicole Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Dickey, Paul Joseph and Shambaugh, Patty Ann, both of Emmet
Dittloff, Brandon Michael and Morinelli, Devin Taylor, both of Iron Ridge
Emery, Thomas Earl and Voigt, Teresa Marie, both of Fox Lake
Frank, Clayton James and Verburg, Elizabeth Thea, both of Beaver Dam
Groh, David Alan and Carl, Kim Marie, both of Elba
Guenther, Luke Joseph, of Ashippun and Poser, Elizabeth Claire, of Pewaukee
Held, Jonah William and Bohn, Stephanie Ann, both of Rubicon
Lange, Gary Allen and Peters, Amy Marie, both of Ashippun
Lemmer, Zachary Micheal Lee and Mathesius, Courtney Kae, both of Reeseville
Maass, Benjamin Allen and Orlowski, Samantha Senel, both of Watertown
Magritz, Justin Robert and Schmelzer, Lisa Marie, both of Portland
Moore, Matthew Jonathon and Bohn, Brianna Lynn, both of Waupun
Navarro, Martin Jeffrey and Akers, Ashley Ann Ardis, both of Beaver Dam
Nehls, Jason John, of Oak Grove and Lillge, Joelle Lynette, of Ixonia
Nowak, James, of Waupun and Daniels, Joanna Lynn, of Beaver Dam
Olson, Brent Alan and Jaskolka, Sydney Pearl, both of Watertown
Pankow, Cody James and Schmitz, Katie Nicole, both of Lomira
Parrish, Dustin James and Garczynski, Allyson Hope, both of Waupun
Pieper, Quinn Adam, of Oak Grove and Hammerseng, Jenna Rose, of Horicon
Quintero, Sheldon Ryan and May Geronimo, Gloria Deysi, both of Beaver Dam
Rasske, Lynn William and Lambert, Julia Rose, both of Beaver Dam
Reese, Gregory Alan and Prohaska, Lynndie Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Robbins, Joshua John and Schultz, Samantha Ann, both of Horicon
Sawyer, Anthony Harold, of Burnett and Hetzel, Tanya Marie, of Rubicon
Schramm, Lucas Delmar and Collins, Hailey Lynn, both of Lebanon
Schrank, Tanner Jon and Hechimovich, Angela Dominique, both of Mayville
Schultz, Austin William, of Waupun and Burnett, Alicia Zoe, of Beaver Dam
Slavic, Brent Lee and Wald, Rebecca Jane, both of Rubicon
Tratar, Zachary Joseph and Miller, Danita Leigh, both of Waupun
Vis, Brian John and Jacobs, Rebecca Sue, both of Hustisford
Wackett, Donald Richard and Prellwitz, Joyce Wanda, both of Waupun
Wahl, Nathaniel Frederick and Dibble, Brooke Rose, both of Beaver Dam
Walther, Zachary James, of Horicon and Thimm, Abbey Lu, of Herman
Waters, Brian David and Davis, Jessica Marie, both of Mayville
Weihert, Roger Willes, of Lebanon and Sleeter, Randi Lesa, of North Ogden, Utah
Zeinert, Steven Michael and Counard, Kiara Ruth, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
