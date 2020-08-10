Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Ademi, George Ismail of Lowell and Byers, Jennifer Renee of Fort Atkinson
Blaha, Brent Allan and Obrion, Jolene Rose, both of Neosho
Brown, Nicholas Robert and Crane, Kiara Gabriella Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Ebert Jr., Russel James and Firari, Danielle Catherine, both of Juneau
Fude, Jonathan David, of Juneau and Most, Faith Genevieve, of Darien, Illinois
Harrell, Patrice Kavu and Robinson, Toya Lasundra, both of Watertown
Hildebrandt-Flemming, Chandler Jordan and Nussbaum, Renatta Rose, both of Lomira
Hoffmann, Brandon Micheal and Nowicki, Clarissa Nellie Jean, both of Beaver Dam
Kastenmeier, Cody Allen and Beard, Diana Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Kohls, Kyle Lee and Belsha, Emily Catherine, both of Wilmington, North Carolina
Mallow, Christopher David and Radtke, Lauren Elizabeth, both of Lebanon
Muse, Adam John and Lara, Michelle Lee, both of Emmet
Olson, Nicholas William and Kenedy, Kara Meagan, both of Beaver Dam
Porter, Adam Joshua and Wilson, Natalie Rea, both of Los Angeles, California
Reif, Tylor James and Larios, Griselda, both of Beaver Dam
Repp, Marshall G., of Delhi Charter, Michigan and Schick, Morgan Jane, of Okemos, Michigan
Rupp, Jodica John and Wyskochil, Krista Jean, both of Waupun
Schanke, Scott Allen and Kooiman, Jessica Ann, both of Elba
Sharkey, Nathan Timothy and Bashynski, Bridget Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Streutker, James Richard and Wallk, Cassandra Leigh, both of Juneau
Van Price, Travis Scott and Wollin, Tamra Ann, both of Hustisford
Williams, Bradley Daniel and Marx, Brinda Kay, both of Mayville
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
