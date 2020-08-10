Marriage licenses

Porter, Adam Joshua and Wilson, Natalie Rea, both of Los Angeles, California

Reif, Tylor James and Larios, Griselda, both of Beaver Dam

Repp, Marshall G., of Delhi Charter, Michigan and Schick, Morgan Jane, of Okemos, Michigan

Rupp, Jodica John and Wyskochil, Krista Jean, both of Waupun

Schanke, Scott Allen and Kooiman, Jessica Ann, both of Elba

Sharkey, Nathan Timothy and Bashynski, Bridget Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Streutker, James Richard and Wallk, Cassandra Leigh, both of Juneau

Van Price, Travis Scott and Wollin, Tamra Ann, both of Hustisford

Williams, Bradley Daniel and Marx, Brinda Kay, both of Mayville

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.