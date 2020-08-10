You have permission to edit this article.
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Ademi, George Ismail of Lowell and Byers, Jennifer Renee of Fort Atkinson

Blaha, Brent Allan and Obrion, Jolene Rose, both of Neosho

Brown, Nicholas Robert and Crane, Kiara Gabriella Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Ebert Jr., Russel James and Firari, Danielle Catherine, both of Juneau

Fude, Jonathan David, of Juneau and Most, Faith Genevieve, of Darien, Illinois

Harrell, Patrice Kavu and Robinson, Toya Lasundra, both of Watertown

Hildebrandt-Flemming, Chandler Jordan and Nussbaum, Renatta Rose, both of Lomira

Hoffmann, Brandon Micheal and Nowicki, Clarissa Nellie Jean, both of Beaver Dam

Kastenmeier, Cody Allen and Beard, Diana Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Kohls, Kyle Lee and Belsha, Emily Catherine, both of Wilmington, North Carolina

Mallow, Christopher David and Radtke, Lauren Elizabeth, both of Lebanon

Muse, Adam John and Lara, Michelle Lee, both of Emmet

Olson, Nicholas William and Kenedy, Kara Meagan, both of Beaver Dam

Porter, Adam Joshua and Wilson, Natalie Rea, both of Los Angeles, California

Reif, Tylor James and Larios, Griselda, both of Beaver Dam

Repp, Marshall G., of Delhi Charter, Michigan and Schick, Morgan Jane, of Okemos, Michigan

Rupp, Jodica John and Wyskochil, Krista Jean, both of Waupun

Schanke, Scott Allen and Kooiman, Jessica Ann, both of Elba

Sharkey, Nathan Timothy and Bashynski, Bridget Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Streutker, James Richard and Wallk, Cassandra Leigh, both of Juneau

Van Price, Travis Scott and Wollin, Tamra Ann, both of Hustisford

Williams, Bradley Daniel and Marx, Brinda Kay, both of Mayville

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

