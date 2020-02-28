Applications for marriage licenses by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Alvarez, Vincent Anthony and Fuiten, Chelsea Lynn, both of Watertown
Crom II, Bill Lee and Wittchow, Heather Marie, both of Watertown
Evans, Joshua Gabriel and Ehlers, Nicole Dee, both of Beaver Dam
Groleau Jr., James Arnold and Dickmann, Samantha Jo, both of Ashippun
Kelley, Schawn Patrick and Manney, Mary Kay, both of Burnett
Limbach, David Scott and Boegel, Michelle Renee, both of Brownsville
Nichols Jr., Charles Raymond and Kikkert, Tarena Lee, both of Beaver Dam
Palmer, Jason Lee and Frank, Katie Lynn, both of Herman
Portale, Lisa Marie and Guenther, Regina Lee, both of Beaver Dam
Puerner, Justin David and Hupe, Amanda Lyn, both of Mayville
Sanderson, Sierra Ann and Ryker, Elise Marie, both of Lowell
Starr, Nathaniel Charles and Yerges, Tina Marie, both of Hustisford
Steinhilber, Michael James and Deboer, Amanda Marie, both of Randolph
Uselman, David Joe and Holleman, Jaimi Marie, both of Watertown
Voll, Chadwick Thomas and Burton, Tiffany Rae, both of Theresa
Wescott, Ryan Thomas and Lessard, Marie Nicole, both of Horicon
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.