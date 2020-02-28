Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Alvarez, Vincent Anthony and Fuiten, Chelsea Lynn, both of Watertown

Crom II, Bill Lee and Wittchow, Heather Marie, both of Watertown

Evans, Joshua Gabriel and Ehlers, Nicole Dee, both of Beaver Dam

Groleau Jr., James Arnold and Dickmann, Samantha Jo, both of Ashippun

Kelley, Schawn Patrick and Manney, Mary Kay, both of Burnett

Limbach, David Scott and Boegel, Michelle Renee, both of Brownsville

Nichols Jr., Charles Raymond and Kikkert, Tarena Lee, both of Beaver Dam

Palmer, Jason Lee and Frank, Katie Lynn, both of Herman

Portale, Lisa Marie and Guenther, Regina Lee, both of Beaver Dam

Puerner, Justin David and Hupe, Amanda Lyn, both of Mayville

Sanderson, Sierra Ann and Ryker, Elise Marie, both of Lowell

Starr, Nathaniel Charles and Yerges, Tina Marie, both of Hustisford

Steinhilber, Michael James and Deboer, Amanda Marie, both of Randolph

Uselman, David Joe and Holleman, Jaimi Marie, both of Watertown

Voll, Chadwick Thomas and Burton, Tiffany Rae, both of Theresa

Wescott, Ryan Thomas and Lessard, Marie Nicole, both of Horicon

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

