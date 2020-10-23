 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County clerk:

Auby, Gerald Ralph and Larson, Tracy Diane, both of Portland

Boivin, Derek Alan and Brueggen, Abby Marie, both of Lomira

Brock, Forrest Walter, of Columbus and Beyer, Katelin Grace, of Watertown

Cordell, Austin James and Huegli, Ashley Marie, both of Ashippun

Eiler, Cody Allen, of Green Lake and Miller, Vanessa Nicole, of Westford

Erdman, Jared Kent, of Ashippun and Ryan, Madelyn Emily, of Marinette

Feucht, Tyler Jerome and Weber, Lindsay Erin, both of Waupun

Gassner, Andrew Ronald and Wolfgang, Sabrina Caprie, both of Burnett

Gonzalez, Mario Juan and Kutschenreuter, Lana Lee, both of Beaver Dam

Hafenstein, Jeffery Allen Jr. and Casey, Danielle Marie, both of Fox Lake

Hintz, Tommy Lee and Hansen, Kayla Evelyn, both of Beaver Dam

Keller, Jason Scott Brunold and Wondra, Kelly Ann, both of Iron Ridge

Kollath, Kyle Matthew and Berry, Alexis Marie, both of Horicon

Landa, Ricky Lee and Devey, Sarah Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Linke, Paul Fredrick and Zahn, Emily Louise, both of Horicon

Lueck, Ronald Lee and Spittel, Amber Lynn, both of Horicon

Neitzel, Nicholas Robert and Feist, Ashley Marie, both of Lowell

Porten, Dennis Matthew and Frank, Tina Marie, both of Burnett

Raatz, Jacob Ernest and Hug, Ashley Jane, both of Beaver Dam

Ramirez, Querubin A. and Baldwin, Kayla Joy, both of Beaver Dam

Reklau, Brian Lee and Litterick, Angela Jean, both of Theresa

Schaefer, Matthew James and Spinn, Stefanie Lynn, both of Horicon

Schlueter, Abraham Robert and Minnameier, Miranda Ray, both of Watertown

Schuett, Joshua Merlin and Schroeder, Alyssa Kristine, both of Theresa

Sherman, Joel Reagan and Jaworsky Forte, Adrianna Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Spurgin, Jake Thomas and Erdman, Rachael Kay, both of Lomira

St. George, Adam Mark and Grotenhuis, Melissa Renee, both of Hustisford

Stancer, Joel Steven and Walker, Sheryl Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Stegner, George Henry and Christensen, Stacy Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Tesch, Andrew Douglas and Tyjeski, Jennifer Anne, both of Beaver Dam

Wiese, Darren Robert and Steiner, Gabrielle Faye, both of Kekoskee

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

