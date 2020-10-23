Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County clerk:
Auby, Gerald Ralph and Larson, Tracy Diane, both of Portland
Boivin, Derek Alan and Brueggen, Abby Marie, both of Lomira
Brock, Forrest Walter, of Columbus and Beyer, Katelin Grace, of Watertown
Cordell, Austin James and Huegli, Ashley Marie, both of Ashippun
Eiler, Cody Allen, of Green Lake and Miller, Vanessa Nicole, of Westford
Erdman, Jared Kent, of Ashippun and Ryan, Madelyn Emily, of Marinette
Feucht, Tyler Jerome and Weber, Lindsay Erin, both of Waupun
Gassner, Andrew Ronald and Wolfgang, Sabrina Caprie, both of Burnett
Gonzalez, Mario Juan and Kutschenreuter, Lana Lee, both of Beaver Dam
Hafenstein, Jeffery Allen Jr. and Casey, Danielle Marie, both of Fox Lake
Hintz, Tommy Lee and Hansen, Kayla Evelyn, both of Beaver Dam
Keller, Jason Scott Brunold and Wondra, Kelly Ann, both of Iron Ridge
Kollath, Kyle Matthew and Berry, Alexis Marie, both of Horicon
Landa, Ricky Lee and Devey, Sarah Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Linke, Paul Fredrick and Zahn, Emily Louise, both of Horicon
Lueck, Ronald Lee and Spittel, Amber Lynn, both of Horicon
Neitzel, Nicholas Robert and Feist, Ashley Marie, both of Lowell
Porten, Dennis Matthew and Frank, Tina Marie, both of Burnett
Raatz, Jacob Ernest and Hug, Ashley Jane, both of Beaver Dam
Ramirez, Querubin A. and Baldwin, Kayla Joy, both of Beaver Dam
Reklau, Brian Lee and Litterick, Angela Jean, both of Theresa
Schaefer, Matthew James and Spinn, Stefanie Lynn, both of Horicon
Schlueter, Abraham Robert and Minnameier, Miranda Ray, both of Watertown
Schuett, Joshua Merlin and Schroeder, Alyssa Kristine, both of Theresa
Sherman, Joel Reagan and Jaworsky Forte, Adrianna Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Spurgin, Jake Thomas and Erdman, Rachael Kay, both of Lomira
St. George, Adam Mark and Grotenhuis, Melissa Renee, both of Hustisford
Stancer, Joel Steven and Walker, Sheryl Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Stegner, George Henry and Christensen, Stacy Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Tesch, Andrew Douglas and Tyjeski, Jennifer Anne, both of Beaver Dam
Wiese, Darren Robert and Steiner, Gabrielle Faye, both of Kekoskee
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
