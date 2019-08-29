Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Aumann, Jacob Wilson and Vanalstyne, Emily Rae, both of Horicon

Derge, Nathan Andrew and Myers, Heather Ann, both of Juneau

Foster, Timothy John, of Empire and Foster, Elizabeth Anne, of Beaver Dam

Gallegos, Jacob Rodolfo and Reiger, Amanda Rose, both of Horicon

Heller, Marcus Jay and Vredeveld, Jessica Lynn, both of Horicon

Hoppe, Peter James and Marmes, Nichole Marie, both of Watertown

Kassens, Robert Michael and Miller, Katie Elizabeth, both of Hustisford

Kastner, Randolph Wayne and Jones, Robin Ann, both of Watertown

Koch, Nicholas Stephen and Schlottman, Amanda Rose, both of Shields

Menard, Katherine Mary and Bruenning, Stephanie Michelle, both of McHenry, Illinois

Norton, John Matthew and Stephenson, Melissa Fay, both of Los Angeles, California

Podrasky, Peyton Allen and Jones, Abigail Marie, both of Randolph

Rose, Clint Lee and Meylor, Sarah Elizabeth, both of Watertown

Salazar Martinez, Armando and Villarreal, Maria Magdalena, both of Beaver Dam

Sheldon, Preston Payne, of Winfield, West Virginia and Hoffner, Jersey Nicol, of Beaver Dam

Sobolewski, Craig J. and Gray, Melanie Joy, both of Calamus

Wiese, Joshua Paul and Everard, Emily Francis, both of Lomira

Woodruff, Kurt Alan and Pluedeman, Ashley Casandra, both of Juneau

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included.

