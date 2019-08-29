Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Aumann, Jacob Wilson and Vanalstyne, Emily Rae, both of Horicon
Derge, Nathan Andrew and Myers, Heather Ann, both of Juneau
Foster, Timothy John, of Empire and Foster, Elizabeth Anne, of Beaver Dam
Gallegos, Jacob Rodolfo and Reiger, Amanda Rose, both of Horicon
Heller, Marcus Jay and Vredeveld, Jessica Lynn, both of Horicon
Hoppe, Peter James and Marmes, Nichole Marie, both of Watertown
Kassens, Robert Michael and Miller, Katie Elizabeth, both of Hustisford
Kastner, Randolph Wayne and Jones, Robin Ann, both of Watertown
Koch, Nicholas Stephen and Schlottman, Amanda Rose, both of Shields
Menard, Katherine Mary and Bruenning, Stephanie Michelle, both of McHenry, Illinois
Norton, John Matthew and Stephenson, Melissa Fay, both of Los Angeles, California
Podrasky, Peyton Allen and Jones, Abigail Marie, both of Randolph
Rose, Clint Lee and Meylor, Sarah Elizabeth, both of Watertown
Salazar Martinez, Armando and Villarreal, Maria Magdalena, both of Beaver Dam
Sheldon, Preston Payne, of Winfield, West Virginia and Hoffner, Jersey Nicol, of Beaver Dam
Sobolewski, Craig J. and Gray, Melanie Joy, both of Calamus
Wiese, Joshua Paul and Everard, Emily Francis, both of Lomira
Woodruff, Kurt Alan and Pluedeman, Ashley Casandra, both of Juneau
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included.
