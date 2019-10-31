Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bailey, Aaron Mitchell and Donegon, BJ Rose, both of Clyman
Barnes, Rodney Leroy and Holland, Leanne Ruth, both of Iron Ridge
Brown, Matthew Gordon and Foster, Taylor Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Cassiani, Robert John and Clark, Stephanie Elizabeth, both of Elba
Contreras Contreras, Jose Guadalupe and Melenciano Lora, Kirssy, both of Beaver Dam
Costilla, Sergio Luis and Munoz, Samantha Ruby, both of Mayville
Grotelueschen, Jim Charles and Banaszak, Rebekah Gene, both of Watertown
Groth, Nicholas Keith and Wisth, Hannah Marie, both of Lowell
Lema Haro, Johnny Santiago and Coronel Carvajal, Bella Yrlanda, both of Beaver Dam
Nguyen, John Xuan and Le, Nga Thi Kim, both of Beaver Dam
Reeves, Blake Allen and Mueller, Ashlye Lenae, both of Ashippun
Schrank, Larry Paul and Herrick, Jennifer Lynn, both of Waupun
Sell, Nathan Alex and Lang, Autumn Lucille, both of Beaver Dam
Steenberg, Noah Robert and Bauer, Brooke Andrea, both of Horicon
Stocks, Brandon Charles and Gordon, Haley Lynn, both of Randolph
Winker, Timothy Earl and Hughes, Nicole Marie, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)