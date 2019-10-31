Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bailey, Aaron Mitchell and Donegon, BJ Rose, both of Clyman

Barnes, Rodney Leroy and Holland, Leanne Ruth, both of Iron Ridge

Brown, Matthew Gordon and Foster, Taylor Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Cassiani, Robert John and Clark, Stephanie Elizabeth, both of Elba

Contreras Contreras, Jose Guadalupe and Melenciano Lora, Kirssy, both of Beaver Dam

Costilla, Sergio Luis and Munoz, Samantha Ruby, both of Mayville

Grotelueschen, Jim Charles and Banaszak, Rebekah Gene, both of Watertown

Groth, Nicholas Keith and Wisth, Hannah Marie, both of Lowell

Lema Haro, Johnny Santiago and Coronel Carvajal, Bella Yrlanda, both of Beaver Dam

Nguyen, John Xuan and Le, Nga Thi Kim, both of Beaver Dam

Reeves, Blake Allen and Mueller, Ashlye Lenae, both of Ashippun

Schrank, Larry Paul and Herrick, Jennifer Lynn, both of Waupun

Sell, Nathan Alex and Lang, Autumn Lucille, both of Beaver Dam

Steenberg, Noah Robert and Bauer, Brooke Andrea, both of Horicon

Stocks, Brandon Charles and Gordon, Haley Lynn, both of Randolph

Winker, Timothy Earl and Hughes, Nicole Marie, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

