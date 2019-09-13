Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Anfinson, Nathan Robert, of Horicon and Zahorsky, Mara Beth, of Cottage Grove

Bahls, Kenneth Justin and VanBuren, Brenda Lee, both of Fox Lake

Barrera, Mitchell Austin and Kapitanski, Jessica Sallie, both of Fox Lake

Bresser, Evan Paul and Hamilton, Brooke Jeanette, both of Waupun

Broesch, Terry Lynn and Thomaschaske, Amanda Jean, both of Fox Lake

Butterbrodt, Nathan Andrew and Paitrick, Colette Rochelle, both of Beaver Dam

Coulter, Justin Michael and Giese, Paige Corrine, both of Mayville

Diels, Eric William, of Burnett and Tyjeski, Jordan Olivia, of Beaver Dam

Emmrich, Troy Brandon and Bennett, Chasity Domonique, both of Hubbard

Ferron, McCoy Matthew, of Beaver Dam and Schmeckpeper, Nayla Kathleen, of Manchester

Griswold, Ryan Timothy and Nampel, Michaela Nicole, both of Beaver Dam

Johnson, Jordan James and Streitenberger, Kari Lynn, both of Hubbard

Justmann, Shawn Carl, of Herman and Eiden, Meghann Marie, of Theresa

Koepsell, Mark Charles and Adelmeyer, Deanna, both of Mayville

Koonce, Ryan James and Eiche, Dawn Amber, both of Mayville

Lemke, Addam James, of Ashippun and Meor Wazir, Mai Nadia, of Malaysia

Lindert, Robert William and Balsiger, Connie Sue, both of Calamus

Lulich, Matthew Joseph, of Hustisford and Wetzel, Brenda Ann, of Herman

Macfarlane, Douglas Ronald  and Moure, Megan Elizabeth, both of Theresa

Mashlan, Christopher Michael and Bentz, Bobbi Jo, both of Lomira

Matt, Robert John and Miller, Angela Lee, both of Hustisford

Nagelkirk, Andrew Thomas, of Hudsonville, Michigan and Hofman, Molly Ann, of Waupun

Roecker, Alex Scott and Hermening, Kayla Lee, both of Beaver Dam

Sadoski, Jerad Micheal and Wolfgram, Rachel Amelia, both of Beaver Dam

Sarmiento Ojeda, Pedro, of Columbus and Meza, Margaret Lizbeth, of Horicon

Schuetz, Erik Mychal and Oldenhoff, Ashley Rose, both of Mayville

Shaver, Dakota Duane and Eback, Ashley Marie, both of Fox Lake

Stippich, Steven Joseph, of Beaver Dam and Esveld, Nancy Jeanne, of Fall River

Twardokus, Nathan John, of Herman and Lins, Jessica Ann, of Elba

Urrieta Rosas, Amado and Irias Ortiz, Ruth Elizabeth, both of Lomria

Villwock, Eric Michael and Limberg, Katie Karen, both of LeRoy

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included.

