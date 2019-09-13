Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Anfinson, Nathan Robert, of Horicon and Zahorsky, Mara Beth, of Cottage Grove
Bahls, Kenneth Justin and VanBuren, Brenda Lee, both of Fox Lake
Barrera, Mitchell Austin and Kapitanski, Jessica Sallie, both of Fox Lake
Bresser, Evan Paul and Hamilton, Brooke Jeanette, both of Waupun
Broesch, Terry Lynn and Thomaschaske, Amanda Jean, both of Fox Lake
Butterbrodt, Nathan Andrew and Paitrick, Colette Rochelle, both of Beaver Dam
Coulter, Justin Michael and Giese, Paige Corrine, both of Mayville
Diels, Eric William, of Burnett and Tyjeski, Jordan Olivia, of Beaver Dam
Emmrich, Troy Brandon and Bennett, Chasity Domonique, both of Hubbard
Ferron, McCoy Matthew, of Beaver Dam and Schmeckpeper, Nayla Kathleen, of Manchester
Griswold, Ryan Timothy and Nampel, Michaela Nicole, both of Beaver Dam
Johnson, Jordan James and Streitenberger, Kari Lynn, both of Hubbard
Justmann, Shawn Carl, of Herman and Eiden, Meghann Marie, of Theresa
Koepsell, Mark Charles and Adelmeyer, Deanna, both of Mayville
Koonce, Ryan James and Eiche, Dawn Amber, both of Mayville
Lemke, Addam James, of Ashippun and Meor Wazir, Mai Nadia, of Malaysia
Lindert, Robert William and Balsiger, Connie Sue, both of Calamus
Lulich, Matthew Joseph, of Hustisford and Wetzel, Brenda Ann, of Herman
Macfarlane, Douglas Ronald and Moure, Megan Elizabeth, both of Theresa
Mashlan, Christopher Michael and Bentz, Bobbi Jo, both of Lomira
Matt, Robert John and Miller, Angela Lee, both of Hustisford
Nagelkirk, Andrew Thomas, of Hudsonville, Michigan and Hofman, Molly Ann, of Waupun
Roecker, Alex Scott and Hermening, Kayla Lee, both of Beaver Dam
Sadoski, Jerad Micheal and Wolfgram, Rachel Amelia, both of Beaver Dam
Sarmiento Ojeda, Pedro, of Columbus and Meza, Margaret Lizbeth, of Horicon
Schuetz, Erik Mychal and Oldenhoff, Ashley Rose, both of Mayville
Shaver, Dakota Duane and Eback, Ashley Marie, both of Fox Lake
Stippich, Steven Joseph, of Beaver Dam and Esveld, Nancy Jeanne, of Fall River
Twardokus, Nathan John, of Herman and Lins, Jessica Ann, of Elba
Urrieta Rosas, Amado and Irias Ortiz, Ruth Elizabeth, both of Lomria
Villwock, Eric Michael and Limberg, Katie Karen, both of LeRoy
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included.
