Marriage licenses
Application for marriage licenses by Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:

Billings, Brett Perry and Cruz Rodriguez, Alejandra, both of Theresa

Bolanos Galeano, Nestor and Quintana Becerril, Anabel, both of Beaver Dam

Daane, Bryce Andrew, of Waupun and Henken, Abigail Marie, of Chester

Demro, William Glenn, of Beaver Dam and Neuwirth, Jodi Lynn, of Menomonee Falls

Egan, Nicholas Michael and Wichman, Cassidy Elizabeth, both of Lomira

Engquist, Charles Ryan and Roselli, Arianna Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Fenton, Daniel Robert, of Waupun and Horvath, Abigail Ida, of Metomen

Garcia Sanchez, Christian and Morris, Summer Julia, both of Shields

Hutcheson, David Carl Thomas and Derge, Alison Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Kane, Coty Michael and Mendiola, Angelica Poulette, both of Beaver Dam

Kanthack, Nikkos Gage and Smith, Carlyanna Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Kelley, Joseph Patrick and Catencamp, Cailey Paige, both of Sycamore, Illinois

Krueger, Stacy Lee and Congdon, Laura Alice, both of Mayville

Niehaus, James Lee Corbley and Survis, Leah Renae, both of Horicon

Payne, David James and Landis, Stephanie Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Tock, Joshua Daniel and Eastman, Kaitlin Louise, both of Lomira

Wolstein, Aaron Daniel and Millette, Amanda Kay, both of Oak Grove

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

