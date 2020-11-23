Application for marriage licenses by Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Billings, Brett Perry and Cruz Rodriguez, Alejandra, both of Theresa
Bolanos Galeano, Nestor and Quintana Becerril, Anabel, both of Beaver Dam
Daane, Bryce Andrew, of Waupun and Henken, Abigail Marie, of Chester
Demro, William Glenn, of Beaver Dam and Neuwirth, Jodi Lynn, of Menomonee Falls
Egan, Nicholas Michael and Wichman, Cassidy Elizabeth, both of Lomira
Engquist, Charles Ryan and Roselli, Arianna Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam
Fenton, Daniel Robert, of Waupun and Horvath, Abigail Ida, of Metomen
Garcia Sanchez, Christian and Morris, Summer Julia, both of Shields
Hutcheson, David Carl Thomas and Derge, Alison Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Kane, Coty Michael and Mendiola, Angelica Poulette, both of Beaver Dam
Kanthack, Nikkos Gage and Smith, Carlyanna Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam
Kelley, Joseph Patrick and Catencamp, Cailey Paige, both of Sycamore, Illinois
Krueger, Stacy Lee and Congdon, Laura Alice, both of Mayville
Niehaus, James Lee Corbley and Survis, Leah Renae, both of Horicon
Payne, David James and Landis, Stephanie Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Tock, Joshua Daniel and Eastman, Kaitlin Louise, both of Lomira
Wolstein, Aaron Daniel and Millette, Amanda Kay, both of Oak Grove
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
