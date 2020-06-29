Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Altschwager, Ryan William and Borkowski, Karen Marie, both of Watertown
Biggs, Grant Joseph and Breimon, Brenda Marie, both of Clearwater, Florida
Brown, Matthew Michael and Koenitzer, Courtney Marie, both of Mayville
Brozek, Dylan Thomas and Henke, Kirsten Joan, both of Elba
Charles, Steven Gerald and Yancy, Jill Anne, both of Brownsville
Counard, Christopher Robert and Hanefeld, Breanna Sue, both of Beaver Dam
De Marchena Castillo, Jorge Luis and Blair, Courtney Ann, both of Lebanon
Denneau, Scott Robert and Deuman, Annette Marie, both of Chester
Elliott, Brian Keith and Beekman, Melissa Jean, both of Horicon
Forbes, Jeffrey Clair, of Brownsville and Frye, Arlene Margaret, of Waupun
Goodman, Joshua Patrick and Laylin, Jesse Lee, both of Burnett
Harris, Theodore James and Bohman, Kimberly Jean, both of Waupun
Humphries, Cooper Jay and Ewert, Courtney Jane, both of Clyman
Jahnke, Wesley Daniel Ross, of Juneau and Reuter, Carley Ann, of Beaver Dam
Klatt, Joseph Daniel and Manthey, Tonya Rose, both of Lomira
Lyman, Nathan John and Rusteika, Renee Dawn, both of Mayville
Mata Eusebio, Celso and Zenthoefer, Katelyn Rose, both of Mayville
Moder, Samuel John, of Hustisford and Johnson, Kimberly Anne, of Hartford
Navarro, Jose Antonio and Robinson, Christina Theresa, both of Beaver Dam
Phillips, Michael James and Mallon, Katelyn Marilee, both of Beaver Dam
Ruenger, Bradley Alan and Vande Zande, Daenna Marie, both of Fox Lake
Schroeder, Joshua Mark, of Modesto, California and Cody, Sydney Marie, of Juneau
Swisher, Joshua Joseph and Anderson, Bethann Marie, both of Lebanon
Urrieta Rosas, Francisco and Landeros Sarmiento, Sugeli, both of Lomira
Wille, Shane Gerhart Johannis and Owens, Chantell Ashley, both of Beaver Dam
Willey, Brandon Russel and Chavez-Hemaidan, Pauline Stephanie, both of Beaver Dam
Zimmerman, Eric Donald, of Rollng Meadows, Illinois and Norris, Julie Ann, of Lombard, Illinois
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
