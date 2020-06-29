Marriage licenses
Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Altschwager, Ryan William and Borkowski, Karen Marie, both of Watertown

Biggs, Grant Joseph and Breimon, Brenda Marie, both of Clearwater, Florida

Brown, Matthew Michael and Koenitzer, Courtney Marie, both of Mayville

Brozek, Dylan Thomas and Henke, Kirsten Joan, both of Elba

Charles, Steven Gerald and Yancy, Jill Anne, both of Brownsville

Counard, Christopher Robert and Hanefeld, Breanna Sue, both of Beaver Dam

De Marchena Castillo, Jorge Luis and Blair, Courtney Ann, both of Lebanon

Denneau, Scott Robert and Deuman, Annette Marie, both of Chester

Elliott, Brian Keith and Beekman, Melissa Jean, both of Horicon

Forbes, Jeffrey Clair, of Brownsville and Frye, Arlene Margaret, of Waupun

Goodman, Joshua Patrick and Laylin, Jesse Lee, both of Burnett

Harris, Theodore James and Bohman, Kimberly Jean, both of Waupun

Humphries, Cooper Jay and Ewert, Courtney Jane, both of Clyman

Jahnke, Wesley Daniel Ross, of Juneau and Reuter, Carley Ann, of Beaver Dam

Klatt, Joseph Daniel and Manthey, Tonya Rose, both of Lomira

Lyman, Nathan John and Rusteika, Renee Dawn, both of Mayville

Mata Eusebio, Celso and Zenthoefer, Katelyn Rose, both of Mayville

Moder, Samuel John, of Hustisford and Johnson, Kimberly Anne, of Hartford

Navarro, Jose Antonio and Robinson, Christina Theresa, both of Beaver Dam

Phillips, Michael James and Mallon, Katelyn Marilee, both of Beaver Dam

Ruenger, Bradley Alan and Vande Zande, Daenna Marie, both of Fox Lake

Schroeder, Joshua Mark, of Modesto, California and Cody, Sydney Marie, of Juneau

Swisher, Joshua Joseph and Anderson, Bethann Marie, both of Lebanon

Urrieta Rosas, Francisco and Landeros Sarmiento, Sugeli, both of Lomira

Wille, Shane Gerhart Johannis and Owens, Chantell Ashley, both of Beaver Dam

Willey, Brandon Russel and Chavez-Hemaidan, Pauline Stephanie, both of Beaver Dam

Zimmerman, Eric Donald, of Rollng Meadows, Illinois and Norris, Julie Ann, of Lombard, Illinois

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

