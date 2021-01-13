Applications for marriage licenses by Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson :
Berg, Matthew Steven and Cullen, Courtney Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam
Hanke, Zachary Dean and Stoller, Theresa Ann, both of Emmet
Hildebrandt, Ty Matthew Siefkes, Ellen Marie, both of Hustisford
Lemire, Abraham, Joseph Lytle and Dunday, Jessica Leann, both of Iron Ridge
McCarty, Jeremy Joseph and Wiskur, Madison Noel, both of Waupun
Steen, John Barenthin and Robinson, Kathleen Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Zehner, John Anthony and Ripple, Heather May, both of Hubbard
Zignego, Zachary Stephen, of Erin and Lindemann, Courtney Jane, of Rubicon
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.