Applications for marriage licenses by Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson :

Berg, Matthew Steven and Cullen, Courtney Elizabeth, both of Beaver Dam

Hanke, Zachary Dean and Stoller, Theresa Ann, both of Emmet

Hildebrandt, Ty Matthew Siefkes, Ellen Marie, both of Hustisford

Lemire, Abraham, Joseph Lytle and Dunday, Jessica Leann, both of Iron Ridge

McCarty, Jeremy Joseph and Wiskur, Madison Noel, both of Waupun

Steen, John Barenthin and Robinson, Kathleen Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Zehner, John Anthony and Ripple, Heather May, both of Hubbard

Zignego, Zachary Stephen, of Erin and Lindemann, Courtney Jane, of Rubicon

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.