Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Brevold, Mark Alan and Johnson, Kathy, both of Lowell

Brunk, Taylor Andrew and Rodriguez, Juliana Guadalupe, both of Watertown

Bunker, Adam Alan and Kath, Britney Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Dvorak, Scott Alan and Peregrino Almeida, Maria Cruz, both of Lebanon

Groves, Gabriel Michael, of Milwaukee and Katsma, Adriyel Anna, of Oak Grove

Heimerl, Carson James and Grunewald, Shelby Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Legas, Cody Joseph and Weiss, Miranda Leah, both of Mayville

Marshall, Michael Jesse and Taylor, Jaime Christine, both of Portland

Plymesser, Jeffrey Allen and Christian, Joy Amy, both of Hustisford

Schultz, Joseph Robert and Morgan, Crystal Renee, both of Watertown

Yauck, Ronald Jay, of Hustisford and Major, Karen Dorothy, of Mayville

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.