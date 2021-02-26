Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Brevold, Mark Alan and Johnson, Kathy, both of Lowell
Brunk, Taylor Andrew and Rodriguez, Juliana Guadalupe, both of Watertown
Bunker, Adam Alan and Kath, Britney Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Dvorak, Scott Alan and Peregrino Almeida, Maria Cruz, both of Lebanon
Groves, Gabriel Michael, of Milwaukee and Katsma, Adriyel Anna, of Oak Grove
Heimerl, Carson James and Grunewald, Shelby Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Legas, Cody Joseph and Weiss, Miranda Leah, both of Mayville
Marshall, Michael Jesse and Taylor, Jaime Christine, both of Portland
Plymesser, Jeffrey Allen and Christian, Joy Amy, both of Hustisford
Schultz, Joseph Robert and Morgan, Crystal Renee, both of Watertown
Yauck, Ronald Jay, of Hustisford and Major, Karen Dorothy, of Mayville
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.