Applications for marriage licenses by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Bertram, Troy Mitchel and Nelson, Leah Lynn, both of Watertown

Christian, Christopher Charles and Steiner, Rebecca Sue, both of Beaver Dam

Copeland, Sean Michael and Neujahr, Jon Leonard, both of Calamus

Garry, Eli Jacobi and Freye, Christina Marie, both of Westford

Gerke, Brandon Gerald and Bladl, Ashley Nicole, both of Beaver Dam

Giese, Brandon Lee and Thomas, Angela June, both of Beaver Dam

Grainger, Richard John and Lehrke, Rebecca Sue, both of Beaver Dam

Groh, Mitchell Daniel, of Elba and Kehl, Amanda Renee, of Portland

Jahnke, Trey David, of Watertown and Klema, Isabelle Marie, of Elba

Kiehnau, Eugene Allen and Bernier, Samantha Jo, both of Lomira

Knupp, Sean Michael and Kjell, Brittany Ann, both of Rubicon

Krueger, Jerome Daniel and Gross, Jade Marie, both of Brownsville

Lapp, Lukas James, of Lebanon and Wiessinger, Camille Rene, of Elba

Lopez, Damien Allan and Butschke, Brett Allison, both of Watertown

Nelson, Michael Anthony, of Greenwood, Indiana and Wilson, Shayna Jean, of Trenton

Paulsen, Ian Richard, of Ashippun and Hirsch, Ida Gwendolyn, of Manhattan, Kansas

Rasmussen, Bradley Marcus and Lincks, Emma Rose, both of Waupun

Schellpfeffer, Devan Ronald and Schmidt, Tiffany Marie, both of Hustisford

Schmitt, Nicholas Christi and Kruel, Alixandria Pearl, both of Beaver Dam

Walkup, Kodi Mikhail and Swift, Kaija Margaret, both of Juneau

Wallendal, Dustin James and Perschke, Amber Lynn, both of Mayville

Weber, Stephen Carl, of Manchester, Iowa and Mc Gowan, Anne Elizabeth, of Mayville

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included.

