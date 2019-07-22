Applications for marriage licenses by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Bertram, Troy Mitchel and Nelson, Leah Lynn, both of Watertown
Christian, Christopher Charles and Steiner, Rebecca Sue, both of Beaver Dam
Copeland, Sean Michael and Neujahr, Jon Leonard, both of Calamus
Garry, Eli Jacobi and Freye, Christina Marie, both of Westford
Gerke, Brandon Gerald and Bladl, Ashley Nicole, both of Beaver Dam
Giese, Brandon Lee and Thomas, Angela June, both of Beaver Dam
Grainger, Richard John and Lehrke, Rebecca Sue, both of Beaver Dam
Groh, Mitchell Daniel, of Elba and Kehl, Amanda Renee, of Portland
Jahnke, Trey David, of Watertown and Klema, Isabelle Marie, of Elba
Kiehnau, Eugene Allen and Bernier, Samantha Jo, both of Lomira
Knupp, Sean Michael and Kjell, Brittany Ann, both of Rubicon
Krueger, Jerome Daniel and Gross, Jade Marie, both of Brownsville
Lapp, Lukas James, of Lebanon and Wiessinger, Camille Rene, of Elba
Lopez, Damien Allan and Butschke, Brett Allison, both of Watertown
Nelson, Michael Anthony, of Greenwood, Indiana and Wilson, Shayna Jean, of Trenton
Paulsen, Ian Richard, of Ashippun and Hirsch, Ida Gwendolyn, of Manhattan, Kansas
Rasmussen, Bradley Marcus and Lincks, Emma Rose, both of Waupun
Schellpfeffer, Devan Ronald and Schmidt, Tiffany Marie, both of Hustisford
Schmitt, Nicholas Christi and Kruel, Alixandria Pearl, both of Beaver Dam
Walkup, Kodi Mikhail and Swift, Kaija Margaret, both of Juneau
Wallendal, Dustin James and Perschke, Amber Lynn, both of Mayville
Weber, Stephen Carl, of Manchester, Iowa and Mc Gowan, Anne Elizabeth, of Mayville
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)