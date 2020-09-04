Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Blehovde, Cody Allen and Foss, Katelyn Sunshine, both of Neosho
Braun, Jerrod Lloyd and Sage, Lindsay Jean, both of Burnett
Christensen, Brian Alan, of Watertown and Przekurat, Michelle Elizabeth, of Lake Mills
Coda, Nathan Daniel and Bronkhorst, Phylicia Jean, both of Fox Lake
Cook, Donald Matthew and Rohr, Amy Marie, both of Waupun
Feucht, Marcus Kevin and Warmka, Carrie Ann, both of Theresa
Fink, Marcus Arthur and McGonagle, Johanna Marie, both of Hubbard
Gengler, Taylor James and Soboleski, Jenna Lynn, both of Lomira
Gimler, Andrew William and Wilson, Helen Nicole, both of Ashippun
Gulden, Benjamin Michael and Redemann, Nicole Kealani Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Hermanson, Bradley Gerard and Thomas, Britney Kate, both of Mayville
Hupf, Dalton Thomas and Revels, Paige Victoria, both of Waupun
Kangas, John Michael and Borchardt, Rachel Erin, both of Ashippun
Kubenik, Joseph George and Dreisow, Abigale Kaarin, both of Lomira
Kurz, Anthony Douglas and Gerth, Daniele Gail, both of Lomira
Linsdau-Wiebelhaus, Logan Anthony, of Neosho and Lewis, Hannah Marie, of Hartford
Madrigal, Ruben Miranda and Pineda Arzate, Mayra, both of Watertown
Manthe, Alan Robert and Huanjun, Qian, both of Beaver Dam
Nosrati, James Trevor and Rosik, Cassandra Lee Mary, both of Beaver Dam
Otte, Tobin James, of Juneau and Schiller, Kelly Margaruete Rose, of Hustisford
Patnode, Connor William, of Hustisford and Lenser, Ashley Faith, of Hartford
Raymond, James Joseph and Kurtz, Cassandra Marie, both of Waupun
Shackley, Scott Hamilton and Parker, Alyson Deneise-Louise, both of Hustisford
Springer, Brandon Daniel and Shipman, Amanda Kari, both of Ashippun
Vincent II, Robert Dale and Freimund, Michelle Leigh, both of Brownsville
Warshauer, John Rodger and Adelmeyer, Emily Marie, both of Theresa
Wesenberg, Jesse Robert and Woodcock, Mallory Ann, both of Watertown
Wingers, Michael James and Alvarenga, Brenda Catalina, both of Beaver Dam
Zabel, David Ryan and Neumann, Caitlin Jo, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
