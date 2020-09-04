 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Blehovde, Cody Allen and Foss, Katelyn Sunshine, both of Neosho

Braun, Jerrod Lloyd and Sage, Lindsay Jean, both of Burnett

Christensen, Brian Alan, of Watertown and Przekurat, Michelle Elizabeth, of Lake Mills

Coda, Nathan Daniel and Bronkhorst, Phylicia Jean, both of Fox Lake

Cook, Donald Matthew and Rohr, Amy Marie, both of Waupun

Feucht, Marcus Kevin and Warmka, Carrie Ann, both of Theresa

Fink, Marcus Arthur and McGonagle, Johanna Marie, both of Hubbard

Gengler, Taylor James and Soboleski, Jenna Lynn, both of Lomira

Gimler, Andrew William and Wilson, Helen Nicole, both of Ashippun

Gulden, Benjamin Michael and Redemann, Nicole Kealani Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Hermanson, Bradley Gerard and Thomas, Britney Kate, both of Mayville

Hupf, Dalton Thomas and Revels, Paige Victoria, both of Waupun

Kangas, John Michael and Borchardt, Rachel Erin, both of Ashippun

Kubenik, Joseph George and Dreisow, Abigale Kaarin, both of Lomira

Kurz, Anthony Douglas and Gerth, Daniele Gail, both of Lomira

Linsdau-Wiebelhaus, Logan Anthony, of Neosho and Lewis, Hannah Marie, of Hartford

Madrigal, Ruben Miranda and Pineda Arzate, Mayra, both of Watertown

Manthe, Alan Robert and Huanjun, Qian, both of Beaver Dam

Nosrati, James Trevor and Rosik, Cassandra Lee Mary, both of Beaver Dam

Otte, Tobin James, of Juneau and Schiller, Kelly Margaruete Rose, of Hustisford

Patnode, Connor William, of Hustisford and Lenser, Ashley Faith, of Hartford

Raymond, James Joseph and Kurtz, Cassandra Marie, both of Waupun

Shackley, Scott Hamilton and Parker, Alyson Deneise-Louise, both of Hustisford

Springer, Brandon Daniel and Shipman, Amanda Kari, both of Ashippun

Vincent II, Robert Dale and Freimund, Michelle Leigh, both of Brownsville

Warshauer, John Rodger and Adelmeyer, Emily Marie, both of Theresa

Wesenberg, Jesse Robert and Woodcock, Mallory Ann, both of Watertown

Wingers, Michael James and Alvarenga, Brenda Catalina, both of Beaver Dam

Zabel, David Ryan and Neumann, Caitlin Jo, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

