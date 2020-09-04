× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Blehovde, Cody Allen and Foss, Katelyn Sunshine, both of Neosho

Braun, Jerrod Lloyd and Sage, Lindsay Jean, both of Burnett

Christensen, Brian Alan, of Watertown and Przekurat, Michelle Elizabeth, of Lake Mills

Coda, Nathan Daniel and Bronkhorst, Phylicia Jean, both of Fox Lake

Cook, Donald Matthew and Rohr, Amy Marie, both of Waupun

Feucht, Marcus Kevin and Warmka, Carrie Ann, both of Theresa

Fink, Marcus Arthur and McGonagle, Johanna Marie, both of Hubbard

Gengler, Taylor James and Soboleski, Jenna Lynn, both of Lomira

Gimler, Andrew William and Wilson, Helen Nicole, both of Ashippun

Gulden, Benjamin Michael and Redemann, Nicole Kealani Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Hermanson, Bradley Gerard and Thomas, Britney Kate, both of Mayville

Hupf, Dalton Thomas and Revels, Paige Victoria, both of Waupun

Kangas, John Michael and Borchardt, Rachel Erin, both of Ashippun