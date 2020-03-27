Applications for marriage licenses provided by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Behrens, Daniel Ryan and Tetzlaff, Serenia Latoia, both of Reeseville

Bergen, Kurt Albert and Rogers, Andrea Kathleen, both of Watertown

Beske, David Ryan and Klescewski, Raquel Stephania Grace, both of Fox Lake

Contreras Arias, Adan and Thomas, Jessica Jazmin, both of Beaver Dam

Holub, Gregory Joseph and Gustafson, Catherine Deignan, both of Hustisford

Koerth, Tyler James and Shaner, Bryce Nicole, both of Beaver Dam

Linsmeyer, Matthew Gerald and Zimmer, Melissa Ann, both of Mayville

Marek, David Leon, of Hubbard and Kahlhamer, Melanie Meza, of Horicon

McCarthy, Donald Paul and Aloi, Carol Ann, both of Oak Grove

McDaniel, Alexander Lee and Ostruske, Alisa Leigh Ann, both of Waupun

Medina Garibay, Jose Rosario and Torres, Alma, both of Mayville

Miller, Joshua Taylor and Marschke, Kristin Lynn, both of Horicon