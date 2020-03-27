Applications for marriage licenses provided by Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Behrens, Daniel Ryan and Tetzlaff, Serenia Latoia, both of Reeseville
Bergen, Kurt Albert and Rogers, Andrea Kathleen, both of Watertown
Beske, David Ryan and Klescewski, Raquel Stephania Grace, both of Fox Lake
Contreras Arias, Adan and Thomas, Jessica Jazmin, both of Beaver Dam
Holub, Gregory Joseph and Gustafson, Catherine Deignan, both of Hustisford
Koerth, Tyler James and Shaner, Bryce Nicole, both of Beaver Dam
Linsmeyer, Matthew Gerald and Zimmer, Melissa Ann, both of Mayville
Marek, David Leon, of Hubbard and Kahlhamer, Melanie Meza, of Horicon
McCarthy, Donald Paul and Aloi, Carol Ann, both of Oak Grove
McDaniel, Alexander Lee and Ostruske, Alisa Leigh Ann, both of Waupun
Medina Garibay, Jose Rosario and Torres, Alma, both of Mayville
Miller, Joshua Taylor and Marschke, Kristin Lynn, both of Horicon
Miller, William Roy and Miller, Amber Rae, both of Mayville
Pribbanow, Mark Daniel and Bonofiglio, Alicia Leilani, both of Herman
Williams, Lon Darrell and Hoffman, Dawn Lynn, both of Mayville
Wozniak, Gregory James and Kieckbusch, Nicole Patrice, both of Theresa
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
