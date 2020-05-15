Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Burback, Michael Anthony, of Westford and Piper, Linda Marie, of Stoughton
Corr, Jack Allan and Kranz, Kelly Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Dezarn, Jason Douglas and Tesch, Holly Anne, both of Beaver Dam
Ertl, Justin Jeffrey and Schreiber, Brittany Paige, both of Lomira
Galligan, Anthony John and Hackbarth, Ciara Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Giese, Alexander Erwin and Heidemann, Julianna Marisa, both of Kekoskee
Hauge, Adam Jeremiah and Steindorf, Mandy Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Loomans Jr., Paul Harvey and Bilke, Elizabeth Autumn, both of Beaver Dam
Low, Marc Christian and Lauersdorf, Erienne Irene, both of Plymouth
Lueck, Bradley David and Clapper, Brenda Mae, both of Theresa
Reed, Anthony Michael and Crawford, Candance Caroline, both of Clyman
Rohde, Jeremy David and Bunker, Cassandra Jean, both of Fox Lake
Somers, Alexander John, of Westford and Grey, Elizabeth Carman, of Beaver Dam
Sweeney, Brian Allen and Coker, Jordan Diann, both of Watertown
Westover, Gregory Wayne and Hernandez Covarrubias, Itzamar Jaqueline, both of Beaver Dam
Wojahn, Jacob Carl and Nelson, Elizabeth Mae, both of Waupun
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
