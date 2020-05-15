Marriage licenses
Application for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Burback, Michael Anthony, of Westford and Piper, Linda Marie, of Stoughton

Corr, Jack Allan and Kranz, Kelly Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Dezarn, Jason Douglas and Tesch, Holly Anne, both of Beaver Dam

Ertl, Justin Jeffrey and Schreiber, Brittany Paige, both of Lomira

Galligan, Anthony John and Hackbarth, Ciara Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Giese, Alexander Erwin and Heidemann, Julianna Marisa, both of Kekoskee

Hauge, Adam Jeremiah and Steindorf, Mandy Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Loomans Jr., Paul Harvey and Bilke, Elizabeth Autumn, both of Beaver Dam

Low, Marc Christian and Lauersdorf, Erienne Irene, both of Plymouth

Lueck, Bradley David and Clapper, Brenda Mae, both of Theresa

Reed, Anthony Michael and Crawford, Candance Caroline, both of Clyman

Rohde, Jeremy David and Bunker, Cassandra Jean, both of Fox Lake

Somers, Alexander John, of Westford and Grey, Elizabeth Carman, of Beaver Dam

Sweeney, Brian Allen and Coker, Jordan Diann, both of Watertown

Westover, Gregory Wayne and Hernandez Covarrubias, Itzamar Jaqueline, both of Beaver Dam

Wojahn, Jacob Carl and Nelson, Elizabeth Mae, both of Waupun

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

