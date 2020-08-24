× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Abouraia, Mohamed Abdelrahim Mahmoud and Cole, Theresa Cherie, both of Beaver Dam

Apfelbeck, Trever John and Oechsner, Kendra Faith, both of LeRoy

Bentz, Kurt W. and Gertsch, Sheena Leigh, both of Rubicon

Bratchett, Terrell Andrew and Meyer, Cassandra Nicole, both of Beaver Dam

Collins, Shane Daniel and Lesar, Olivia Monique, both of Beaver Dam

Davi, Philip Eugene and Wachtel, Gariann Paula, both of Lomira

DeBoer, Camron Drake and Lont, Megan Elaine, both of Waupun

Feller, Neal Alan and Childers, Meghan Brooke, both of Kekoskee

Francis, Charles Joseph and Gil, Amy Louise, both of Horicon

Giedd, Michael Alan and Feuerhammer, Ashley Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Gilmeister, Steven Daniel and Papenthien, Kristina Marie, both of Juneau

Herbst, Matthew Cory and Schaller, Heather Marie, both of Horicon

Klemp, Cody Luiz, of Ashippun and Byczynski, Elise Khrystyne, of Shields