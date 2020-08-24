Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Abouraia, Mohamed Abdelrahim Mahmoud and Cole, Theresa Cherie, both of Beaver Dam
Apfelbeck, Trever John and Oechsner, Kendra Faith, both of LeRoy
Bentz, Kurt W. and Gertsch, Sheena Leigh, both of Rubicon
Bratchett, Terrell Andrew and Meyer, Cassandra Nicole, both of Beaver Dam
Collins, Shane Daniel and Lesar, Olivia Monique, both of Beaver Dam
Davi, Philip Eugene and Wachtel, Gariann Paula, both of Lomira
DeBoer, Camron Drake and Lont, Megan Elaine, both of Waupun
Feller, Neal Alan and Childers, Meghan Brooke, both of Kekoskee
Francis, Charles Joseph and Gil, Amy Louise, both of Horicon
Giedd, Michael Alan and Feuerhammer, Ashley Marie, both of Beaver Dam
Gilmeister, Steven Daniel and Papenthien, Kristina Marie, both of Juneau
Herbst, Matthew Cory and Schaller, Heather Marie, both of Horicon
Klemp, Cody Luiz, of Ashippun and Byczynski, Elise Khrystyne, of Shields
Konkel, Bradley Louis and Snyder, Krystal Rose, both of Beaver Dam
Krenz, Ryan Steven, of Beaver Dam and Haas, Jamie Elizabeth, of Calamus
Mayes, Aaron Preston, of Watertown and Tesreau, Hannah Marie, of Rochelle, Illinois
Melchior, Eric William and Kulick, Rachel Marie, both of Clyman
Metsig, Gregory Steven and Lafave, Nancy Elizabeth, both of Clyman
Meyer, Zacharie Jacob and White, Emma Dove, both of Beaver Dam
Novachek, Richard Curtis and Suissi, Stephanie Safa, both of Beaver Dam
Redfern, Mackenzie James, of Renton, Washington and Zgonc, Olivia Marie, of Watertown
Rettler, Justin Kevin and Schmitt, Dayna Danielle, both of Lebanon
Rice, Brian Ronald, of Urbana, Illinois and Schilling, Casey Lynn, of Woodstock, Illinois
Senn, Daniel Anthony and Black, Bridgette Nichole, of Beaver Dam
Tabor, Jeremiah Joseph, of Watertown and Minton, Amber Lynn, of Janesville
Turner, Preston Taylor and Guerrero, Jasmine Tiffani, both of Beaver Dam
Wendt, Corey James, of Mayville and Pautsch, Alyssa Hope, of Waunakee
Williams, Nathaniel Demarco O’Brein and Grayson, Daneesha Sharon Lanae, both of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
