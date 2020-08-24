 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Abouraia, Mohamed Abdelrahim Mahmoud and Cole, Theresa Cherie, both of Beaver Dam

Apfelbeck, Trever John and Oechsner, Kendra Faith, both of LeRoy

Bentz, Kurt W. and Gertsch, Sheena Leigh, both of Rubicon

Bratchett, Terrell Andrew and Meyer, Cassandra Nicole, both of Beaver Dam

Collins, Shane Daniel and Lesar, Olivia Monique, both of Beaver Dam

Davi, Philip Eugene and Wachtel, Gariann Paula, both of Lomira

DeBoer, Camron Drake and Lont, Megan Elaine, both of Waupun

Feller, Neal Alan and Childers, Meghan Brooke, both of Kekoskee

Francis, Charles Joseph and Gil, Amy Louise, both of Horicon

Giedd, Michael Alan and Feuerhammer, Ashley Marie, both of Beaver Dam

Gilmeister, Steven Daniel and Papenthien, Kristina Marie, both of Juneau

Herbst, Matthew Cory and Schaller, Heather Marie, both of Horicon

Klemp, Cody Luiz, of Ashippun and Byczynski, Elise Khrystyne, of Shields

Konkel, Bradley Louis and Snyder, Krystal Rose, both of Beaver Dam

Krenz, Ryan Steven, of Beaver Dam and Haas, Jamie Elizabeth, of Calamus

Mayes, Aaron Preston, of Watertown and Tesreau, Hannah Marie, of Rochelle, Illinois

Melchior, Eric William and Kulick, Rachel Marie, both of Clyman

Metsig, Gregory Steven and Lafave, Nancy Elizabeth, both of Clyman

Meyer, Zacharie Jacob and White, Emma Dove, both of Beaver Dam

Novachek, Richard Curtis and Suissi, Stephanie Safa, both of Beaver Dam

Redfern, Mackenzie James, of Renton, Washington and Zgonc, Olivia Marie, of Watertown

Rettler, Justin Kevin and Schmitt, Dayna Danielle, both of Lebanon

Rice, Brian Ronald, of Urbana, Illinois and Schilling, Casey Lynn, of Woodstock, Illinois

Senn, Daniel Anthony and Black, Bridgette Nichole, of Beaver Dam

Tabor, Jeremiah Joseph, of Watertown and Minton, Amber Lynn, of Janesville

Turner, Preston Taylor and Guerrero, Jasmine Tiffani, both of Beaver Dam

Wendt, Corey James, of Mayville and Pautsch, Alyssa Hope, of Waunakee

Williams, Nathaniel Demarco O’Brein and Grayson, Daneesha Sharon Lanae, both of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

