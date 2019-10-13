Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Behling, George John and Dedlow, Rebecca Lyn, both of Beaver Dam

Blase, Jay Daniel and Kendall, Julie Ann, both of Shields

Bye, Jerad Ray, of Hartford and Ehrenberg, Mariah Marie, of Rubicon

Carnes, Jonathan Wade and Clarke, Amanda Kay, both of Beaver Dam

Contreras Contreras, Felix and Contreras Reyes, Lorena, both of Beaver Dam

Elgersma, Joseph Arnold and Hagstrom, Nikki Fallon, both of Beaver Dam

Dietrich, Mark Kenneth and Antonioni, Morgan Nicole, both of Mayville

Endres, Adam Roger and Vanloo, Danielle Lynn, both of Neosho

Fischer, Mark Lee and Roedl, Katina Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Gerhardstein, Sean Patrick and Wiltzius, Veronica Ellen, both of Beaver Dam

Gerstner, Benjamin Taylor and Tepp, Victoria Louise, both of Watertown

Giese, Andrew Paul, of Herman and Wiese, Colleen Susan, of LeRoy

Gillis, Peter Thomas and Ambrosius, Samantha Lynn, both of Emmet

Gordon, Matthew John and Petashnick, Jennifer Jeanne, both of Mayville

Greeno, Joey Lee and Koopmans, Charlene Ann, both of Randolph

Gross, Alexander, Michael and Filber, Emily Jean, both of Herman

Guiliani, Christopher John and Dunse, Kara Lei, both of Horicon

Kircher, Adam Allan Eugene and Haenel, Carly Elizabeth, both of Watertown

Kmoch, Christopher Robert, of Milwaukee and Biondich, Amy Sue, of Rubicon

Kress, Kody George and Scheder, Sarah Elizabeth, both of Fox Lake

Kuehneman, Thomas Edgar and Kluewer, Brittany Marie, both of Horicon

Pasewald, Kristopher Alan and Schaalma, Mikayla Rose, both of Lowell

Raue, Jason Craig and Schreiber, Leah Therese, both of Mayville

Schlagenhaft, Shawn August and Turney, Jaclyn Jessica, both of Mayville

Schowalter, Jacob Robert, of West Bend and Hebert, Jessica Lynn, of Theresa

Stegner, Andrew George and Kneifl-Godwin, Laura Michelle, both of Westford

Suvaka, Michael Randolph and Deakin, Heather Ann, both of Beaver Dam

Underdahl, Tracey Alan and Young, Zoe Marcell, both of Beaver Dam

Zbytek, Tyler Alan, of Lockport, New York and Allen, Megan Marie, of Beaver Dam

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.

