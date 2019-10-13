Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Behling, George John and Dedlow, Rebecca Lyn, both of Beaver Dam
Blase, Jay Daniel and Kendall, Julie Ann, both of Shields
Bye, Jerad Ray, of Hartford and Ehrenberg, Mariah Marie, of Rubicon
Carnes, Jonathan Wade and Clarke, Amanda Kay, both of Beaver Dam
Contreras Contreras, Felix and Contreras Reyes, Lorena, both of Beaver Dam
Elgersma, Joseph Arnold and Hagstrom, Nikki Fallon, both of Beaver Dam
Dietrich, Mark Kenneth and Antonioni, Morgan Nicole, both of Mayville
Endres, Adam Roger and Vanloo, Danielle Lynn, both of Neosho
Fischer, Mark Lee and Roedl, Katina Lynn, both of Beaver Dam
Gerhardstein, Sean Patrick and Wiltzius, Veronica Ellen, both of Beaver Dam
Gerstner, Benjamin Taylor and Tepp, Victoria Louise, both of Watertown
Giese, Andrew Paul, of Herman and Wiese, Colleen Susan, of LeRoy
Gillis, Peter Thomas and Ambrosius, Samantha Lynn, both of Emmet
Gordon, Matthew John and Petashnick, Jennifer Jeanne, both of Mayville
Greeno, Joey Lee and Koopmans, Charlene Ann, both of Randolph
Gross, Alexander, Michael and Filber, Emily Jean, both of Herman
Guiliani, Christopher John and Dunse, Kara Lei, both of Horicon
Kircher, Adam Allan Eugene and Haenel, Carly Elizabeth, both of Watertown
Kmoch, Christopher Robert, of Milwaukee and Biondich, Amy Sue, of Rubicon
Kress, Kody George and Scheder, Sarah Elizabeth, both of Fox Lake
Kuehneman, Thomas Edgar and Kluewer, Brittany Marie, both of Horicon
Pasewald, Kristopher Alan and Schaalma, Mikayla Rose, both of Lowell
Raue, Jason Craig and Schreiber, Leah Therese, both of Mayville
Schlagenhaft, Shawn August and Turney, Jaclyn Jessica, both of Mayville
Schowalter, Jacob Robert, of West Bend and Hebert, Jessica Lynn, of Theresa
Stegner, Andrew George and Kneifl-Godwin, Laura Michelle, both of Westford
Suvaka, Michael Randolph and Deakin, Heather Ann, both of Beaver Dam
Underdahl, Tracey Alan and Young, Zoe Marcell, both of Beaver Dam
Zbytek, Tyler Alan, of Lockport, New York and Allen, Megan Marie, of Beaver Dam
This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)