Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Goehl, Logan Taylor and Braun, Alicia Ann, both of Westford

Heath, Nathaniel Austin and Collier, Jamie Lynn, both of Beaver Dam

Lopez, Cory Michael and Merryfield, Stacy Marie, both of Lebanon

Moore, Reynold Clayborne, of Beaver Dam and Salinas De Pina, Maria Rosa, of North Fond du Lac

Rennhack, Jeffory Roy and Thompson, Diane Marie, both of Lowell

Volk, Brandon David and Lavanway, Leigh Ann, both of Mayville

This list does not include the names or addresses of individuals, if any, who have requested not to be included on this list.