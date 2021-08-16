Mauston Golden Eagles

Coach: Roland Lehman, 10th season (41-43)

Last season: Mauston continued its current run of success with a sixth straight postseason berth last fall. The Golden Eagles finished the regular season 5-1 with their lone loss coming against La Crosse Aquinas, 36-22 on Oct. 9. Mauston, which went 4-0 in SCC play, fell to Lake Mills 56-20 in the playoffs.

He's going to be missed: The Golden Eagles sported a balanced offense last season, but when they truly needed a big play, they often turned to Kraig Armstrong. The WFCA Small Schools All-State honoree tore apart opposing defenses on the ground, rushing for 1,248 yards and 14 touchdowns on 199 carries, good for 178.3 yards per game in just seven contests.

He's back: Dalton Hoehn. The junior bruiser hurt opponents on both sides of the ball last season — especially on defense, where he racked up 31 tackles (25 solo) to go with a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Hoehn knows how to lay the hammer and should be doing so more on offense this fall following the graduation of Armstrong.