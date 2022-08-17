Coach: Dustin Vickerman, first season.

Last season: 6-4 overall, 5-2 South Central Conference, lost 47-14 to Maple Northwestern in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Outgoing: Noah Kratochvil and Adon Saylor lead the list of nine departures for the Golden Eagles. A pair of two-way All-South Central Conference picks, Saylor was a unanimous first-team defensive end after piling up 91 tackles and eight tackles for a loss, while Kratochvil was a first-team guard after leading the way for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns. Also gone are first-team quarterback Spenser Lehman and second-team running back Antonio Najera.

Returning: Vickerman has plenty of experience returning, led by a pair of two-way all-league picks in senior Dalton Hoehn (above) and Brock Massey. Hoehn was a unanimous first-team inside linebacker with 75 tackles, one TFL, one sack and an interception last year, while Massey tallied 460 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns on 33 catches as a second-team wide receiver. Also back are first-team defensive lineman Kyle Dahl and second-team receiver Carver Goodman.

Outlook: After finishing second behind rival Wisconsin Dells last year, the Golden Eagles look poised to make a run at the top of the SCC once again. Vickerman will have plenty of athleticism in his ranks with a number of multi-sport athletes at his disposal. Junior Brady Baldwin will help lead a balanced backfield alongside Keith Hayes and Hayden Gyllin, while Hoehn, Nick Erler and Espyn Sweers will anchor the trenches. Tyler Link takes over the reins from Lehman under center, but Vickerman has been impressed with the sophomore so far this season, although the depth behind him is lacking.